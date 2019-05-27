Handguns Of WWII Part 2

Odd Balls

Dating Type 14s is easy. On the right side of the frame will be two numbers, such as the 19-1 on mine. The first number stands for year of manufacture starting in 1925. The second number is the month of production. Therefore my Type 14 was made in January 1944. A mere glance can tell if the Type 14 was made pre or post 1939. After that year the trigger guard was enlarged so a gloved finger will fit.



Type 14s are rather odd as far as military handguns go, in that instead of a reciprocating slide, its mechanism consists of a round bolt working inside a tube. If that seems hard to imagine, then consider a Ruger Mark I .22 pistol. Bill Ruger borrowed the Type 14 idea for his very first commercially produced handgun. Also, the 8mm Nambu cartridge is like no other dimensionally. Its bullet diameter is .321″ and its case is bottlenecked in shape. Japanese military ballistics called for a 100 gr. bullet at about 1,000 fps. By most nations’ military standards, that’s puny.



Besides the weak cartridge, Type 14s have several other flaws for a combat handgun. One is that two hands are required to operate the safety. Another is there is a magazine disconnect. That means the pistol cannot be fired at all if the magazine is lost. That brings up one other point about Type 14 holsters. While they have a slot for a spare firing pin they do not have a slot for a spare magazine. A third flaw in Type 14 design is there is no bolt hold-open device. When the last round is fired the bolt is held rearwards only by the magazine follower. To remove an empty magazine requires considerable effort because the bolt is pressing against it and it slams closed as the magazine is released. Then to get the pistol in operation again after a fresh magazine is loaded, the bolt must be pulled rearwards all the way.



Interestingly, both the Imperial Japanese Army and the Imperial Japanese Navy had paratroopers in World War II. When dropped in combat, their shoulder-fired weapons were encased in containers and dropped separately. The paratroopers only carried pistols and grenades. IJN paratroopers were only given the much more poorly designed Type 94, also chambered for the 8mm Nambu cartridge, but IJA paratroopers carried a mixture of Type 94s and Type 14s.