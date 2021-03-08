Final Thoughts

My thesaurus lists 37 synonyms for the word “moxie.” The ones I like best are “gumption, guts, backbone.” These are words that to me mean it’s up to the task. My review of the Moxie pistol indicates it is up to the task for defense, competition, or just plain fun. I’ve been a .45 ACP 1911 fan for some years and have carried one concealed for at least five years. I can say with confidence the Moxie is one I will have no hesitation adding to my carry rotation and recommending to others who are looking for a .45. I love selling folks on the 1911 platform, and the Moxie is a great way to introduce them to it at an affordable price.

For more info: AmericanTactical.us, GuuunGrips.com, Truglo.com

