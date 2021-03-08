Moxie Tour

The FXH-45 Moxie is a hybrid 1911 that has a patented polymer frame with two metal inserts for added stability and durability. One benefit of the polymer frame approach is the ergonomic feel with built-in finger grooves. On this frame is a 4140-steel slide with a parkerized finish. The Moxie is compatible with most standard 1911 parts and grips.

When the review gun arrived, I sat for a few minutes looking it over. I knew it had a polymer frame because Tony, the CEO of ATI, told me so and the literature describes it as a polymer-frame hybrid 1911, but it doesn’t feel or look like polymer. The trigger, grip safety and ambidextrous frame safety, mag release and hammer are all typical 1911. The trigger is curved, serrated and skeletonized. The hammer is also skeletonized for faster action and serrated for better thumb contact. The magazine release button has a checkered surface and is small but typical of most 1911 products. The grip panels are black polymer with the typical 1911 diamond and checkered patterns. The arched backstrap is checkered. The front strap is one place you see a difference. There you find those contoured finger grooves. Not typical 1911, but I like them. Above those grooves the trigger guard is substantially undercut, resulting in a high hand grip. The front of the trigger guard is flat and a Picatinny rail graces the dust cover.

The top of the slide is flat with an angled bevel on the top edges. Minimal cocking serrations exist on the back part of the slide only. The top of the slide has a removable plate allowing for mounting optics. The slide is also cut for GLOCK-compatible sights, opening a wide selection of after-market options from which to choose. My choice for is the TRUGLO Tritium Pro Glow-in-The-Dark Handgun Night Sights for GLOCK Pistols. You can pick those up for 70 bucks, give or take.

Since the Moxie is a hybrid with a polymer frame, I was interested in comparing it to my full-size Colt 1911. The Moxie weighs 9 oz. less than the Colt, putting it at 30.9 oz. empty. The height of both guns is 5.24″ and the length is 8.7″. The height measurement is without the extended magazine shipped with the Moxie. I prefer flush magazines, but I still like 8 rounds, so I shot the gun with one of my 8-round flush Colt Magazines as well as with the 8-round extended magazine that shipped with the gun.

Everything about takedown is standard 1911. The recoil rod is short. The ejector is internal. The operating system appears to be based upon the Colt Series 70 as I see no evidence of a firing pin block safety. I did notice the barrel is beefier than a lot of 1911 barrels and the barrel bushing fits tightly. Those two features most likely account for the accuracy I experienced.