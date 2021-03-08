Range Time
The gun shipped from the factory clean as a whistle, but very dry. Prior to going to the range, I added a little Lucas Gun Oil to the rails and other places that need some lubrication. I’ve been using Lucas products and found it interesting to note the user manual for the Moxie recommends Lucas Oil products for maintaining the Moxie.
On my first range visit with the Moxie, I began by loading it with 9 rounds of Barnes Tac-XPD 185-grain +P Defense Ammunition. This was just going to be my warm-up magazine, but the first three shots at a target 10 yards away went into what we call one ragged hole. I almost stopped there, but I shot three more that expanded the hole just a smidgeon. I really should have quit then on that target because the +P was starting to get to me, but I emptied the magazine, and the last three rounds made their own little grouping slightly to the left of the first ones.
After this, I switched to five rounds at a time, firing Speer Gold Dot 230-grain JHP, Federal Premium HST 230-grain JHP and Hornady Critical Defense. The Speer Gold Dot put four rounds inside the 2″ bullseye circle and one just an inch or so outside. The rest of the results, though still pretty good, suffered because of me. My arthritic hands get shaky when I do much .45 shooting, and this shooting was all being done freehand. I was quite impressed with the results I was getting with this $399.95 MSRP 1911 which is made in America and has a limited lifetime warranty. Oh, I didn’t tell you that price up front? I waited because if you’re like me, you’re somewhat amazed the company can produce an accurate, well-made 1911 and sell it for $400.
Of course, the next question is: “How reliable is it?” To answer this question, I spent a little time on my reloading bench and put together some assorted batches of .45 ammo that I offered, along with some more factory ammo and the Moxie, to one of my grandkids who loves to shoot. Having had no failures of any kind with the Moxie during my initial range session, I expected his shooting to be trouble-free, and it was. No issues whatsoever with the Moxie’s performance. One highlight of the range trip was a guy shooting next to us who was obviously a gun guy and was introducing his brother- and sister-in-law to shooting handguns. He had a couple of Kimbers, a Diamondback and something else I didn’t see closely. I showed him the Moxie and asked if he wanted to shoot it. Naturally he did, and I watched as he filled the bullseye up on a target that previously had bullet holes scattered all over it. He was smiling when he gave the gun back.