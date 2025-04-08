Online Exclusive: The Magnificent Seven

Braggin’ Rights Precision
Reloading Powder Measure Vibrator

Written By Frank Jardim
2025
1

Consistency is the key to accuracy in handloading. Continuous gentle vibration of the column of powder inside the measure reservoir eliminates air pockets and improves powder flow even with difficult-to-meter flake powders, and settles the powder in the metering chamber, resulting in more consistent charge weights. It also virtually eliminates powder bridging and clumping inside the reservoir that can cause light charges.

Available in two models engineered for the Hornady AP Press, Dillon and Frankford Arsenal powder measures. Installation of the vibratory collar is simple but requires some disassembly of the measure. The intensity of the vibration is controlled with a dial installed in-line on the power cord. The power cord ends with a USB plug and requires a standard, plug-in, 5v USB A charging block, which is not included. If you have a smartphone, you already have this charging block. MSRP: $60. BragginRightsPrecisionReloading.com

