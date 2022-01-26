Shogun

The Shogun is advertised as an appendix inside the waistband (AIWB) holster, but I’ve found it works just peachy as a strong-side hip IWB holster too.

It comes with two belt attachment points on which you can select two types of clip styles for either 1.5″ or 1.75″ belt widths. The IWB Overhook struts are one-piece injection molded clips with an aggressive hook securing the clip to the bottom edge of your belt. Once mounted, it doesn’t come off. You’ll see three mounting holes, one of which is horizontal, so you have control over cant angle. The Discreet Carry Concepts Overhook is a metal device — flat for discreet carry. It features vertical oblong mounting holes so you can adjust ride height. The springy nature of the clip and bottom hook make it a bit tricky to get on the belt, but that’s by design. Once in place, it ain’t moving.

The holster itself is cut for optic use and features a closed muzzle design for extra comfort, especially when carrying IWB. There are multiple sets of mounting holes so you can tinker with hook placement to fit your desired carry plan.

The Shogun also features a concealment wing. This ledge presses against the inside of the belt and drives the pistol grip back in towards the body, aiding concealment.

I’ve been using this holster for AIWB carry using an optional teardrop wedge mounted via Velcro on the back of the holster body. It shoves the muzzle out, away from the body, while bringing the grip closer in. For AIWB, it increases comfort at least 673%. When carrying strong side hip, I detach the foam and use just the wing to draw the grip in close. Win, win.