The Right Gear

The right equipment goes a long way to making big gun carry a reality. If you’re carrying with any type of IWB holster, the length is “free” as the barrel and slide are hidden under clothing, so you’re really just worrying about hiding the grip. A holster capable of drawing even a long grip in toward the body will do the job.

Enter LAS Concealment. Designer and Purveyor of a fine line of several IWB (and one OWB) styles, the company offers solutions for all sizes of handguns. I’ve been testing them with two very large pistols, the Staccato P and C2 models — both double-stack 9mm 2011s. The results? Outstanding. Using two different LAS Concealment holsters, I make even the full-size P model disappear with just a T-shirt.