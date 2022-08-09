Why won’t anybody make a machine that would let you eat Count Chocula cereal while lounging in the tub in front of the movie Aliens? It could be a combination hot tub/home theater system with a built-in mini-fridge to keep the milk cold while playing Aliens in a continuous loop. They could call it the “Hydraulic Aliens Count Choculator.” Incorporate a gun safe and my wife in some capacity and I could live there.

Nobody will ever build a machine called the “Hydraulic Aliens Count Choculator.” Why? Because I am the only dude on the planet, who goes nuts over those particular curious things. A successful commercial product requires a broad market.

You can’t swing a dead cat in your local gun emporium without hitting some sort of carry rig for a GLOCK handgun. GLOCK pistols are quite literally everywhere and the accessory market responds accordingly. However, what’s a guy to do if he wants a low-ride thigh holster for a cut-down Mad Max 12-gauge pistol or a shoulder rig for a MAC-10 submachine gun? Nobody is going to market something like that commercially these days. The solution is to make your own.