Mantis X10 Elite

If we’re talking about skill development on the raw mechanics of shooting, there’s not a better training and analysis tool than the Mantis X10 Elite. This little wonder mounts on a forward rail or magazine base and contains ultra-sensitive sensors to detect movement of your firearm before, during and after a shot.

At its core, the system, paired with your smartphone or tablet, analyzes gun movement as you shoot, so you’ll see whether you’re causing movement during the trigger press. That’s just the beginning. You can also view precisely what happens during recoil so you can fine tune your grip. Want to work on your draw? Mantis breaks it into five components, tracking motion and time for each segment so you can shave off tenths or hundredths of seconds. There’s much, much more and new software updates come out regularly.

It works just fine when dry firing too. For added realism, mount it to a CO2-powered air pistol, with or without pellets, to add some recoil sensation to your at-home practice. This is the best way to improve your mechanics at home and at the range.

MSRP: $249.

www.mantisx.com