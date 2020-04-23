Aguila Colibri Rimfire Ammo
Are we really talking about ammo in a story about targets and training tools? Yes. If you have a rimfire pistol or revolver, this ammo adds a whole new dimension to training.
The Aguila 22 Colibri is a powderless rimfire cartridge. Huh? No powder? That’s right. The 20-gr. projectile is driven by the primer only. The resulting velocity is rated at 420 feet per second. From my S&W M&P22 Compact pistol, it’s even lower.
These low-powered rimfire cartridges usually won’t cycle a semi-automatic, so you’ll have to rack the slide. Revolvers work like a champ. Also, don’t use these in rifles — the bullet may not have enough juice to get out of the barrel.
The training benefit is they are supremely quiet. The light projectile at low velocity reduces penetration risk so you have more flexibility with targets and backstops.
You can find it for just over $40 per brick.
www.aguilaammo.com