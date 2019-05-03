Pocket power means more than a 9mm! Shooters almost always have a cutter stashed away in a handy spot — and likely more than one. Check out this sterling line-up of seasoned makers, sure to get your envy going! Today’s cutlery market is jam packed with innovation and quality, with CNC machining meaning just about anything is possible — and sure to happen! These aren’t your grandpa’s pocket knives, and that’s not a bad thing. Take advantage of modern materials, forward-thinking design and affordable quality, all right here!
Sprint Series
Buck Knives
Utilizing ball bearing technology, the new Buck Sprint’s are designed for smooth and efficient opening with a reduction in friction for rapid blade deployment. A
sturdy liner lock secures the blades while in use. Available in a variety of different handle materials and colors.
Respect
Spyderco
Spyderco’s Respect pays tribute to the classic American Bowie Knife while expressing its spirit with state-of-the-art modern materials. Painstakingly crafted from CPM® 154 stainless steel, its broad, satin-finished blade is full-flat ground for strength and superior edge geometry. It is complemented by a stainless steel guard, contoured G-10 handle scales, and a handsome, handcrafted leather sheath.
RazorMax
Outdoor Edge
Outdoor Edge’s first fixed blade knife in their replaceable RazorSafe™ Series with two sizes of interchangeable blades: A 3.5" drop-point, and new 5.0" boning/fillet to field dress and process game into perfect cuts for the table — all with a single tool. Comes complete with three of each blade style and nylon belt sheath with blade storage pouch. $79.95 Retail.
The Market Skinner
Emerson Knives
The Emerson Market Skinner is a modern version of the knives used by the professional game butchers so many years ago. For the modern hunter, from the biggest game down to the smallest quarry, this Emerson hunting knife is one you could confidently use anywhere your hunt takes place. "I’ve been a hunter all my life so I know what a good hunting knife should do."
The H.U.C.K. — Hard Use Camp Knife
Emerson Knives
The Emerson Hard Use Camp Knife (or H.U.C.K.) is a modern evolution of mankind's oldest tool and one that is perfectly at home in any camp. It will do the tasks you need to do from preparing game or food to just plain old “whittlin.” The H.U.C.K. comes with a handmade leather sheath.
Made in the USA!
SIG SAUER Series
Hogue Knives
Hogue Knives offers an official line of SIG SAUER branded knives that pair with the finish and grips on SIG SAUER firearms. The series is comprised of 22 different manual folders, automatics and fixed blade models, all identified with a SIG brand logo. All Hogue Knives are made in the USA.
Skullcrusher's Extreme Sidekick (SXS)
TOPS Knives
Most people who are familiar with TOPS Knives know the SXB designed by EJ Snyder. The SXS is its little brother, and makes an excellent backup or sidekick to the SXB for smaller tasks. It has a 5.13" cutting edge, so it’s still not a small blade. It will be perfect for many survival and camp tasks.
Para™ 3 Lightweight
Spyderco
Spyderco’s best-selling Para 3 revolutionized the concept of the everyday-carry cutting tool, and now takes another quantum leap forward with an ultra-
lightweight version. Its injection-molded
fiberglass-reinforced-nylon (FRN) scales and streamlined Compression Lock™ mechanism reduce the knife’s weight by almost 30 percent, while its nitrogen-enriched CTS BD1N stainless steel blade provides a superior balance of hardness, edge retention and
corrosion resistance.
Para-Claw Knife Bracelet
Outdoor Edge
This potent personal defense knife carries discreetly and deploys instantly in any situation. The Para-Claw features a 1.5" hawkbill blade with a stealthy BlackStone™ finish. Once deployed, the paracord bracelet forms the knife handle. The Para-Claw is always accessible, even if you find yourself grabbed, choked, or in some other disadvantaged position.
Tactical Pen
Tuff Writer
Made in the USA, Tuff-Writer pens are the perfect every-day tool to carry when you can’t carry. Each pen is precision machined in Phoenix, AZ then hand finished and assembled. With a lifetime warranty and legendary quality this might be the last pen you’ll ever need.
