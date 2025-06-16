Cut Like Diamonds!
DiamondBlade Knives Are Keeping it Sharp
DiamondBlade Knives has now been in the business of offering its customers Friction Forged blades for eight years and the company shows no sign of slowing. In fact, their fixed-blade line being well established, they have been expanding their line of folding knives as a major focus. Friction Forging is a patented process that uses heat and pressure to forge the lead edge of a blade while leaving the rest of the D2 Steel (a favorite among hunters) with enough elasticity to bend but not break. It’s an old Japanese technique but on steroids. DiamondBlade has the hi-tech forging procedure down; some even claim the edge lasts 10 times longer before needing resharpening. The company even offers free sharpening for customers. We’ll take a look at some of DiamondBlade’s favorite fixed-blades and new folders here.
Outdoor Slicers
DiamondBlade built their company on high-grade fixed-blade knives for hunters and other outdoor users. Their Surge was one of the originals and remains a favorite among customers today. It is a medium sizer with a 4.0″ Drop Point blade capable of a myriad of camp chores and heavier-duty game processing. At an overall length of 9.25″, the Surge can handle processing game like moose, mule deer and bear with ease. The Pro Series is for those who prefer a more budget-friendly version of the knife than the company’s fancier fare.
The Summit is one of DiamondBlade’s hottest sellers. At a size of 8.50″ in overall length, this is a fixed blade with the deer hunter and those who process similar, medium-sized game in mind. It can also handle light camp duty like cutting rope or cord and handle light meal prep. The Summit’s 3.75″ Drop Point blade is angled just right and has just the right belly for medium-sized game processing its Friction Forged D2 Steel glides through anything it cuts. The Summit is available with handle scales of wood and synthetics all the way up Stag.
The down-to-the-nitty gritty cutter in the DiamondBlade camp is the Pinnacle ll. Nothing says clean caping like super sharp steel and DiamondBlade has that covered. The Pinnacle II is 7.0″ in overall length with a slightly upswept 2.55″ blade with fine jimping toward the tip on the blade spine, allowing the user to do extra fine work. Weighing in at 2.5 oz., the knife is light in the hand, with just enough curves in the handle for comfort but not too many to get in the way. Our Pinnacle II was decked out in Stag but you can get in the usual wood and synthetic offerings. For their sheaths, DiamondBlade offers Kydex on their standard fare and tooled leather with a Kydex liner as an upgrade.
Sharp Folding Fare
If you like options, DiamondBlade has a Folding Summit with all the good looks of their fixed blade with all the characteristics of a folding hunter. It’s a big folder, 5.0″ in length, resides in a leather belt sheath like a folding hunter should, and there is a lockback mechanism on the rear handle spine. All very standard fare until you notice the excellent fit and finish, stylish handle and wicked-looking 3.35″ blade with a forged edge and ovate hole. Then you realize this is no run-of-the-mill folding hunter!
This is a nice companion to the Summit fixed blade.
Next up are two automatic folders, both of them push button, side-opening types. The first is the DiamondBlade Fury auto. This is a full-bore version of the company’s liner-lock folder. The Fury has a handsome, rectangular EDC style. The auto just has the aggressive mechanics you didn’t see coming. It’s a mid-sized folder, 6.575″ open and 3.9″ closed, with crisp construction that fires quickly via a button on the top rear handle. The blade is released to fold by a knurled slide safety below the push button. The action is swift and definitive. The 2.6″ blade is a Drop Point style with DiamondBlade’s bad boy edge. For toting, there is a healthy pocket clip out back. If you’re looking for a clandestine automatic that’s all business, the Fury Auto is an excellent choice.
Our final folder, the Patriot Auto, is another model from the DiamondBlade stable that has been converted to auto. This Patriot has a more aggressive, tactical bent than our previous entrees as well as a bit more size. The overall length is 8.0″ open, and it folds down to 4.65″. The Patriot shares the same blade opening and slide safety systems as the Fury but has a much more aggressive handle hell-bent on grip and finger protection. The Patriot’s blade is 3.0″ in overall length, and once tucked into the handle, there’s a pocket clip for carry. This is an ample handful of knife offering an extra bit of oomph for tricky situations.
There’s a good deal more to be had in the DiamondBlade Knives catalog, including an array of culinary knives guaranteed to make quick work of food prep plus a line of gents’ folders to make quick work of daily chores. The good news is you’ll spend a lot more time using them for cutting than sharpening!
For more info: DiamondBladeKnives.com