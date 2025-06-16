Cut Like Diamonds!

Outdoor Slicers

DiamondBlade built their company on high-grade fixed-blade knives for hunters and other outdoor users. Their Surge was one of the originals and remains a favorite among customers today. It is a medium sizer with a 4.0″ Drop Point blade capable of a myriad of camp chores and heavier-duty game processing. At an overall length of 9.25″, the Surge can handle processing game like moose, mule deer and bear with ease. The Pro Series is for those who prefer a more budget-friendly version of the knife than the company’s fancier fare.

The Summit is one of DiamondBlade’s hottest sellers. At a size of 8.50″ in overall length, this is a fixed blade with the deer hunter and those who process similar, medium-sized game in mind. It can also handle light camp duty like cutting rope or cord and handle light meal prep. The Summit’s 3.75″ Drop Point blade is angled just right and has just the right belly for medium-sized game processing its Friction Forged D2 Steel glides through anything it cuts. The Summit is available with handle scales of wood and synthetics all the way up Stag.

The down-to-the-nitty gritty cutter in the DiamondBlade camp is the Pinnacle ll. Nothing says clean caping like super sharp steel and DiamondBlade has that covered. The Pinnacle II is 7.0″ in overall length with a slightly upswept 2.55″ blade with fine jimping toward the tip on the blade spine, allowing the user to do extra fine work. Weighing in at 2.5 oz., the knife is light in the hand, with just enough curves in the handle for comfort but not too many to get in the way. Our Pinnacle II was decked out in Stag but you can get in the usual wood and synthetic offerings. For their sheaths, DiamondBlade offers Kydex on their standard fare and tooled leather with a Kydex liner as an upgrade.