Online Exclusive: Ignorance Is Bliss

D&L Sight Pack Optic Base

Written By Jeremy Clough
2023
While revolvers remain a stubbornly popular choice for self-defense (and for good reasons), they’re much more difficult to equip with an optic than comparable autos. Enter D&L Sports, founded by innovative gunsmith Dave Lauck, a previous Pistolsmith of the Year, whose products include exceptional semiautos, revolvers in both single- and double-action and precision rifles. The Sight Pack base mounts into factory rear sight holes on current K, L, N and X-Frame S&W revolvers (older guns may need these drilled), has an RMR/SRO footprint and includes integral iron sights as part of its rugged single-piece construction. These both co-witness through the listed optics and can be equipped with night sight inserts. DLSports.com

2023
