Emerson Edges

Fighting And Field Fare

Emerson is a highly skilled martial artist, and his designs are fighting knives at heart — but most are also excellent working knives in both urban and outdoor environments. The Emerson Sheepdog series embraces that “field or fight” philosophy in spades. There are two versions of the Sheepdog — a Drop Point and Bowie — both checking in at 8.4″ fully extended. The Drop Point is featured here, but aside from the blade configuration, the specs are pretty much the same. The 3.5″ blade has a V-ground chiseled (or “zero” grind) edge, meaning there is no secondary grind on the cutting edge. A false grind on the lead edge of the spine enhances penetration. There are three opening options: a standard, disc-shaped ambidextrous thumb stud, a flipper, or Emerson’s patented Wave feature, which allows the blade to be hooked on the lip of a pocket for rapid deployment while the knife is being drawn. The blade is 154CM stainless steel and can be had in a black-coated or stonewashed finish.

The Sheepdog’s 4.9″ handle is plenty for even large mitts, but Emerson keeps the weight down to 5.0 oz. by using Titanium liners and G10 composite scales. Inside the frame, you’ll find a ball-bearing pivot for super-smooth rollout and a liner-lock mechanism for keeping the blade secured when fully opened. For carry, there’s a sturdy pocket clip on the backside mounted for tip-up carry.

“Seax” is an Anglo-Saxon word for “short sword” and Emerson’s tactical folder version pays homage to the flat-edged Viking version, which was used for a wide range of utility chores by hunters, fishermen, woodworkers and other tradesmen alike. The flat-edged blade has also proven to be a worthy blade style on modern combat knives.

At 9.0″ overall, the Emerson Seax is a large folder with 3.9″ devoted to a wicked flat-edged blade similar to a Wharncliffe but with a clipped spine instead of a curve. The Seax’s 154CM stainless blade can be opened by a disc thumb stud or Emerson’s rapid-fire Wave feature. The Seax’s 4.9″ handle has plenty of curve and features Emerson’s time-tested duo of checkered G10 scales over Titanium liners. Here again, there’s a sturdy liner lock residing between the frame slabs and an ample tip-up pocket clip is mounted on the rear slab. If you’re looking for a good-sized folder that can do it all, the Seax will serve you well.