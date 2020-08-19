Enter To Win Outlaws & Lawman "DOC" 1873 Cattleman .45 Colt Prize Package!

Federal Premium Punch Ammo

Written By Tom McHale
2020
3

Here’s another “easier to say than do” apothegm … Shoot several hundred rounds of your defensive ammo through your carry gun to be sure it’s reliable! At average prices, this works out to a few hundred bucks of money-to-noise conversion.

The folks at Federal have a new self-defense ammo offering — Punch. The premise is to deliver the features consumers care most about, thereby lowering the production cost and price. Law enforcement requires ammo designs that perform in scenarios rare to civilian use like glass and steel penetration. Punch includes carry and home-defense relevant features like nickel cases for corrosion resistance and slick feeding, reliable expansion through clothing barriers and consistent penetration.

Including civilian-relevant features makes a big difference in the price point. You can buy Punch for a little over half the price of traditional self-defense ammunition. For more info: www.federalpremium.com

Subscribe To American Handgunner

Purchase A PDF Download Of The American Handgunner Sept/Oct 2020 Issue Now!

2020
3

We think you'd be interested in this, too

The Turnbullized...
American Handgunner's Roy Huntington takes a First Look at how Turnbull Restoration transforms a stock Browning BL-22 from a plinker into a high quality...
Read Full Article
Federal Premium ...
Here’s another “easier to say than do” apothegm ... Shoot several hundred rounds of your defensive ammo through your carry gun to be sure it’s...
Read Full Article
Kimber’s...
American Handgunner editor Roy Huntington reviews Kimber's EVO SP (CS)
Read Full Article