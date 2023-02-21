Heimdall’s Workshop v.1 M4 Black Limited Edition

Heimdall’s Workshop creates limited runs of very stylish and high-quality wristwatches. The M4 series of watches aim to honor the battle-proven platform of the same name. The V.1 M4 Black Limited Edition 45MM comes in a few flavors, but my favorite is the Winter Camo model. The case is a beautifully finished stainless-steel work of art and the band is made from calf leather. It uses an automatic Miyota 8N40 skeleton movement, visible through the double-domed sapphire glass.

Within the movement of the watch are intricate details linking it to its namesake. My favorite example is the front sight posts on the ends of the hour and minute hands. The hands and numbers are luminous, powered by C1 lume. There are only 300 of these in the world, and each ships in an air and waterproof carrying case. You better jump on one of these while you still have the chance.

HeimdallsWorkshop.com