1791 Gunleather’s
Project Stealth
One Helluva Hybrid Holster!
1791 Gunleather’s mission statement can be summed up as follows: “Our love and appreciation of the Second Amendment goes hand-in-hand with our passion for the art of gun leather and its representation of the original patriots of this great nation. Housing and protecting your coveted firearms with carefully handcrafted holsters is akin to protecting our loved ones and our cherished freedoms.”
Old Values New Beginnings
As an industry leader providing stylish holsters and belts in both leather and synthetics, 1791 Gunleather has shown their innovative side, sprinkled with courage, by fusing American-made flexible woven carbon fiber with choice steer-hide, for a patent pending, stylish holster of which the likes have never been seen before — and it looks marvelous!
Stealth Mode
Called Project Stealth, this unique fusion of age-old leather and modern man-made materials takes advantage of both material properties resulting in a hybrid holster with qualities never seen before. Carbon fiber is lightweight and strong, while also having rigid, non-stretch properties. 1791 Gunleather uses state-of-the-art woven carbon fiber, which is malleable, but doesn’t stretch, for a perfect, custom fit for your specific firearm. This custom fit provides everlasting retention properties, as well as smooth drawing.
Peace Of Mind For Your Piece
What about carbon fiber scratching your beloved gun? No worries, as the carbon fiber is covered with smooth leather to create a velvety pocket for your pistol, eliminating the fear of harsh wear on your gun’s finish from dirt, dust or friction. This holster’s performance is unequaled in terms of retention, durability and looks. Project Stealth has raised the bar with enhanced strength, flexibility and superior retention in the holster field for both you and your gun.
Increased Functionality
The carbon fiber weave conforms just like leather to a gun, only with a shorter initial break-in period than leather. This conformation provides excellent retention abilities while allowing a quick, smooth draw. The carbon fiber is impervious to inclement weather, moisture and sweat, unlike leather. Simply wipe it off: no fuss, no muss.
This new bold, luxurious look is made with 100% American-made materials consisting of premium American, heavy native steerhide fused with patented, flexible, woven carbon fiber. The Project Stealth series was engineered with comfort and style in mind.
Worry-Free Value
1791 Gunleather guarantees 100% customer satisfaction along with a lifetime warranty proving they’re 100% confident you’ll love their new line of holsters — and they’re built to last! Prices start at $99.99 and the Project Stealth line is manufactured to fit most handguns.
For more info: www.1791gunleather.com
Ph: (800) 407-1791