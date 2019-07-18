Peace Of Mind For Your Piece

What about carbon fiber scratching your beloved gun? No worries, as the carbon fiber is covered with smooth leather to create a velvety pocket for your pistol, eliminating the fear of harsh wear on your gun’s finish from dirt, dust or friction. This holster’s performance is unequaled in terms of retention, durability and looks. Project Stealth has raised the bar with enhanced strength, flexibility and superior retention in the holster field for both you and your gun.