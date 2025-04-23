HySkore Modular Pistol Rack

Analagous to good vs. evil, the eternal battle in my gun safe continues. Someone around here keeps adding guns, yet the safe never seems to have the courtesy to get larger. How rude. The result is predictable. Over time, scratches and marks appear on my handguns, no matter how carefully I store and remove them.

The folks at Hyskore have developed a beautifully simple solution. While it won’t “create” more space in your safe, it will help protect the guns you jam in there while keeping things organized and easier to find.

The closed-cell foam “racks” are available in starting configurations of 3, 6 or 12 handguns, but you can easily reconfigure your setup to match your safe’s space and hold any number of pistols or revolvers. You can even customize the width of each space for single-stack, double-stack and target guns. Hyskore.com

