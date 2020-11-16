Impossible Engineering?

Something Magical

I’ve been shooting red dot sights on handguns since they came out. I shot an early Tasco ProPoint, then state-of-the art, atop a Cannon/Ayoob Custom compensated 4″ S&W 686 with Jarvis barrel weight at the 10th Bianchi Cup. I found this new combination of the Langdon Beretta and its very low-mounted SRO optic to come to my eye faster than any carry optic and pistol combination I’ve worked with yet.

At this writing, I’ve now had the Langdon RDO Beretta in the hands of six other handgunners. Most of them are match-winning shooters, and all are familiar with red dot sights. They hold several state and regional shooting championships, one or more national titles among them, and two are IDPA Five-Gun Masters. And we all came to a unanimous conclusion.

To a man (and two state champion women) we all found the Langdon Beretta brought the red dot to the eye faster than any other optic combo we had worked with.

Getting the red dot to the eye is the single biggest hurdle to overcome, all the more so for those of us habituated by years or even decades to open iron handgun sights.

I don’t know about you, but I identify with felines on this. You know how hard your pet house cat works to catch the red dot you project with your laser pen/cat toy? Well, I had almost as hard a time “catching the red dot” on carry optics. The Langdon treatment of the SRO on the Beretta seems to cure this.

I’m still trying to determine what it is about this combination that makes it work so well. It may be the SRO sight, with its generously large window, significantly larger than its super-popular predecessor, the Trijicon RMR. It may be the very low-to-the-bore-axis placement of the red dot which Langdon Tactical Technologies rightfully emphasizes on their website. And it might be the Langdon Beretta itself.

If you order one of these, do yourself a favor and get Langdon’s famous action job — it’s famous for a reason! I got my first one about 20 years ago on a stock 92G I had won at a police event. It has since won several IDPA matches for me with the overall top score, and as best as I can remember, three out of four NRA Police Service Pistol matches I’ve shot with it. The current options are better than what we had 20 years ago: My LTT has the NP3 treatment on critical parts, created by the now-retired Robbie Barrkman, that reduces friction and makes the action both smoother and a bit lighter.