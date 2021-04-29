Since GLOCKs are arguably the most popular striker-fired, polymer-framed pistol used by law enforcement and private citizen alike, I thought it would be useful to demonstrate how to oil your GLOCK, as recommended by GLOCK. As with most things, too much of a good thing is actually detrimental to the intended purpose.

Too much oil is worse than not enough. Excess oil mixes with unburnt powder, dust, dirt and other demons, making a thick slurry, eventually hardening, to the point making your gun inoperable. This is true of all guns, not just GLOCKs. Six drops of oil are all it takes in a basic 3, 2, 1 sequence.