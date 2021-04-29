Lubing Your GLOCK in …
3, 2, 1 Easy Steps
Since GLOCKs are arguably the most popular striker-fired, polymer-framed pistol used by law enforcement and private citizen alike, I thought it would be useful to demonstrate how to oil your GLOCK, as recommended by GLOCK. As with most things, too much of a good thing is actually detrimental to the intended purpose.
Too much oil is worse than not enough. Excess oil mixes with unburnt powder, dust, dirt and other demons, making a thick slurry, eventually hardening, to the point making your gun inoperable. This is true of all guns, not just GLOCKs. Six drops of oil are all it takes in a basic 3, 2, 1 sequence.
How Often?
GLOCK recommends oiling your pistol when first breaking it out of the box, after each firing, or once a month. After field-stripping your gun, the three components that need oiling are your slide, barrel and grip-frame. This is where the “3, 2, 1” drops of oil come into play.
Slide
Put one drop at the top (breech end) of each slide rail groove and one drop inside the slide, just before the front sight. Now stand your slide muzzle end down, allowing the oil to run the length of the slide.
Barrel
The barrel gets two drops of oil. The first goes between the lugs, at the pivot point. The second drop goes on top of the barrel, near the muzzle where it makes contact with the slide.
Lube Job Complete
That’s all there is to it. You can earn bonus points for wiping down your recoil spring with an oily rag. Reassemble your gun and wipe it down with your shop rag. Wasn’t that easy?
Just remember, 3,2,1 is all it takes to lube your GLOCK.