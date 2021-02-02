Zeta6 Offers New J-Frame Speedloader

If you carry a gun, you should also carry additional ammunition. In the case of revolvers, that usually means moonclips or speedloaders. However, there are different types of speed loaders for specific purposes, revolver models, sizes and calibers.

Similar, but different, moonclips and round speedloaders present rounds in an orientation that matches a revolver’s cylinder, allowing ammo to be loaded simultaneously. Speed strips, on the other hand, traditionally present rounds in a linear configuration, requiring shooters to rotate their cylinder as they load one or two rounds at a time until fully loaded. New from Zeta6, the J-PAK attempts to offer benefits of both.

Designed for various J-frame revolvers — including the Ruger SP101, Smith & Wesson 642 and Taurus 605 — the Zeta6 J-PAK is a unique 5-round speedloader made from a durable and flexible polyurethane material. A trapezoid shape featuring six sockets for 3-2 loading of five rounds, the J-PAK can be configured for left- and right-hand use by simply flipping how it’s loaded.