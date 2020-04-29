Pack'n The Big Ones

One of the most frequent questions I receive revolves around carrying large-framed, scoped handguns. Single-shot handguns are in a different class than revolvers, dictating different carry methods. Let’s focus on the options for carrying revolvers for now.

Since we’re all built differently, hunt using different methods and in all types of terrain and weather, it’s difficult for one particular holster to cover all of your needs, all of the time. Luckily we have some mighty fine options to pack our revolvers whether we’re taking a short walk to the deer stand or hiking all day in the mountains looking for a big bull elk.

I recently stumbled across a unique holster from Triple K. Their Big Thunder rig is a great option for carrying a large-framed, scoped revolver. The Big Thunder distributes the weight of the handgun evenly across both shoulders via well-designed straps. These straps are not thin, and ride your shoulders comfortably. Your belt anchors two straps in the back and another strap goes around your mid-section fastening to the holster, keeping it secure next to your body.

The holster itself carries a revolver in a perfectly horizontal position, always in the ready position and can be adjusted easily. If you prefer to hang binoculars from your neck, the holster can adjust to ride directly beneath the binos. I’ve got my rig riding a little higher on the torso and it keeps the gun next to my stomach. This holster is great for hiking, climbing over fences or up a ladder to your deer stand, getting in and out of a UTV, etc. and stays completely out of the way leaving both hands free.

The leather is premium and my Big Thunder currently carries a S&W Model 629 with an 83/8″ barrel safely, securely, and just as importantly, comfortably. Now if you really want to impress your friends at the next BBQ, check out Triple K’s Space Cowboy rig!