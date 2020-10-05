Precision Reloading: Hornady Auto Charge Pro

As a society, we’ve faced many challenges this year. Among those as gun owners, unprecedented demand for ammunition has resulted in a limited supply of popular calibers at increased prices. Even reloading components, especially primers, are difficult to come by. Still, there’s no better time to start reloading than during an ammo shortage.

In both “normal” and trying times, reloading serves as a supplement to factory ammunition, providing shooters an opportunity to develop and self-produce ammo for performance, need and quantity — often at a more affordable price per round. And while initial setup, training and education are required before loading your first rounds, companies like Hornady offer tools to make getting started easy.

Among Hornady’s latest reloading products is the Auto Charge Pro, a precision powder measuring device.