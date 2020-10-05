Precision Reloading: Hornady Auto Charge Pro

Precision Dispensing
If football is a game of inches, reloading is measured in grains. The new Hornady Auto Charge Pro provides precise powder dispensing within 0.1 grain, ensuring consistency of each and every load.
Further, reloaders can customize the grain target weight (measured in grains or grams), trickle speed and trickle time of up to four programmed loads — ideal for shooters who load multiple calibers or for multiple shooting disciplines. Trickle speed and time can be individually adjusted for faster/slower and longer/shorter dispensing, affecting load accuracy. The slower and longer the trickle, the greater accuracy of measured grain charges.
Should the dispensed powder charge be more than 0.1 grain above the set target amount, the Auto Charge Pro display will read “Over,” allowing the reloader to re-dispense the necessary load.