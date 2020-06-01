Whether in the streets or off the beaten path, your wheelgun is only as a good as the holster in which you carry it. But with so many holster options these days and the continued rise of semi-auto handguns, finding a quality rig can seem overwhelming.

To ease your search, we rounded up 10 quality revolver holsters — new for 2020 — that offer a variety of carry options for popular models in both classic and modern materials.