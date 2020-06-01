Gunfighters Kenai Scoped Hunter
The original Gunfighters Kenai Chest Holster was designed for ultimate comfort when carrying a sidearm outdoors. Now upgraded to fit scoped revolvers, the Kenai Scoped Hunter consists of a new denier nylon scope cover hooked to the right- or left-hand Kydex holster body and is supported with an adjustable 3-point harness. Holster fits include scoped Ruger Redhawk/Blackhawks and Super Redhawk/Blackhawks, Smith & Wesson X, N and L-frames and Taurus Raging Hunter models. MSRP: Starts at $229
For more info: www.gunfightersinc.com