Compatible with now-discontinued GLOCK G17 Gen 4 handguns, the Radetec Smart Slide consists of a replacement slide with a built-in display, an integrated backstrap with micro-USB charging port and new magazine followers. Once swapped with the factory slide, the Smart Slide is capable of processing the handgun’s current loaded/unloaded status and ammunition capacity in real-time.

Paired with sensors in the magazine follower, the Smart Slide can detect if a round is in the chamber, how many rounds are loaded in the magazine and how many rounds have been fired, alerting the shooter when the magazine is running low and empty, as well as when the gun is safe. The Smart Slide can also track the total number of shots fired through the gun since installing the device. The display can be cycled using control buttons on either side of the screen.