Compatible with now-discontinued GLOCK G17 Gen 4 handguns, the Radetec Smart Slide consists of a replacement slide with a built-in display, an integrated backstrap with micro-USB charging port and new magazine followers. Once swapped with the factory slide, the Smart Slide is capable of processing the handgun’s current loaded/unloaded status and ammunition capacity in real-time.
Paired with sensors in the magazine follower, the Smart Slide can detect if a round is in the chamber, how many rounds are loaded in the magazine and how many rounds have been fired, alerting the shooter when the magazine is running low and empty, as well as when the gun is safe. The Smart Slide can also track the total number of shots fired through the gun since installing the device. The display can be cycled using control buttons on either side of the screen.
Since the days of John Moses Browning, firearm technology has come a long way — especially in materials and production — but most modern guns still generally look and function the same as they did 100 years ago. However, one of the few product segments to experience significant innovation has been firearm accessories.
In the last decade, a Spanish company by the name of Rade Tecnologías and their U.S.-based arm, Radetec, have specialized in “smart” gun technologies, introducing digital round counters and a controversial Smart Gun to the consumer market. Years in the making, Radetec has now announced a limited run of its new Smart Slide.
Requiring no software updates or WiFi or Bluetooth connectivity, the Smart Slide operates autonomously with a battery life up to three hours. Should the battery die or the device stop functioning, the Smart Slide does not interfere with the normal function of your handgun.
Although the Smart Slide does not require any permanent changes to the firearm, users must send their Glock G17 Gen4 pistols to Radetec for installation. The Smart Slide is currently available to pre-order for $999 with only 1,000 units to be made and shipping expected by fall 2021.
For more info: radetecusa.com