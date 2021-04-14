Since the days of John Moses Browning, firearm technology has come a long way — especially in materials and production — but most modern guns still generally look and function the same as they did 100 years ago. However, one of the few product segments to experience significant innovation has been firearm accessories.

In the last decade, a Spanish company by the name of Rade Tecnologías and their U.S.-based arm, Radetec, have specialized in “smart” gun technologies, introducing digital round counters and a controversial Smart Gun to the consumer market. Years in the making, Radetec has now announced a limited run of its new Smart Slide.