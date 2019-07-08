Sights & Optics See It — Hit It

EOTech’s 518 holographic sight offers a variety of red reticles and a wide field of view. You use the optic with both eyes open, allowing your peripheral vision to keep track of things well outside the scope of the optic while aiming. The reticle also allows you to see more of your target and what’s around it inside the aiming window. Weighing 13.8 oz. and offering 20 daylight settings, the 518 draws power from two AA batteries. Versatile, intuitive, and rugged — $555.



