Spotlight New Gear Sept/Oct 2022 Issue
661 Pursuit Pro Small Folding Knife
Buck Knives
The 661 Pursuit Pro Small Folding Knife has a 3″ drop-point blade made of high-end S35VN steel. The S35VN steel makes re-sharpening easier so it’s great for skinning multiple animals. The blade is secured with a lock back mechanism for safe use. With a glass-filled nylon handle, the knife easily opens with one hand using thumb studs. It comes with a heavy-duty nylon sheath with a belt loop. MSRP: $94.99. For more info: (800) 326-2825, BuckKnives.com
Dual Defense Kit
Trijicon
The Trijicon Dual Defense Kit combines the RMR Type 2 Adjustable LED red dot and the Bright & Tough Night Sight set into one easy-to-use, co-witnessed kit. The kit is available for the six most popular GLOCK and SIG SAUER handguns, offering proven speed and precision. The Bright & Tough Night Sights are engineered to the optimal height, so the iron sight can be seen through the RMR for co-witness or a backup aiming solution. MSRP: $845. For more info:
(800) 338-0563, Trijicon.com
Holsters for Springfield SA-35
CrossBreed Holsters
CrossBreed now offers Holsters for the Springfield Armory SA-35, a modern interpretation of John Moses Browning’s P-35 handgun. Holsters include IWB and OWB models like the SuperTuck, SnapSlide, DropSlide and more. CrossBreed’s hook-and-loop style off-body holsters and mag carriers are also available for the SA-35. MSRP: From $36.95 depending on model. For more info: (888) 732-5011, CrossBreedHolsters.com
Deschutes Skinner
Kershaw Knives
The Deschutes Skinner is a fixed-blade hunting knife for gutting and skinning game. With a full-tang construction, the knife’s D2 steel blade offers edge-holding capability, strength and hardness. The stonewashed finish helps hide scratches. The handle is contoured with olive rubber grips. The Skinner is made of polypropylene and comes with a glass-filled nylon sheath and removable belt strap. MSRP: $79.99. For more info: (800) 325-2891, Kershaw.KAIUSA.com
RSP Tactical Pants Camo
Kitanica
Kitanica’s RSP Tactical Pants Camo are constructed of breathable and durable nylon/cotton ripstop fabric. The pants have eight pockets with CORDURA fabric pocket corner reinforcements, double-layer seat and knees, right zippered and snapped side cargo pocket assembly with top mounted cell/mag/flashlight sleeve as well as left side cargo pocket with Velcro closure and pen tubes. MSRP: $192. For more info: Kitanica.com
Lens Guard for Aimpoint ACRO P2
TangoDown Inc.
TangoDown Inc. announces the release of the Lens Guard for Aimpoint ACRO P2 optic (AALG-001). Made of aerospace-grade aluminum and finished with a Type III hard-coat anodize, the lens guard offers impact protection for the optic front lens. It’s imperative you first read instructions before installing this lightweight addition to your optic. MSRP: $42. For more info: [email protected], TangoDown.com
.400-Diameter Bullets
Northern Precision
The .400-Diameter Bullets are thin jacket 1-E round-nose flat tip made for 38/40 Win. and 10mm handguns. Northern Precision offers the .400 bullets in custom weights from 150 up to 275 grains. A 250-grain flat tip is also made for both the 10mm and 38/40 Win. These new bullets can also be ordered in bonded core for high-weight retention. MSRP: $35 for 50 non-bonded .400 bullets; $35 for 25 bonded core bullets. For more info: (315) 955-8679, NPCustomBullets.com
Handgun 2.0 Case
BONE-DRI
Made with advanced materials to wick moisture, the BONE-DRI Handgun 2.0 Case protects handguns, ammo, accessories and tools from rust. Weighing just 1.69 lbs., the Handgun 2.0 Case is constructed with industrial 800D PVC nylon and lockable Mil-Spec zipper sliders. The case holds two handguns, five magazines and a tool kit. MSRP: $57.99. For more info: BONE-DRI.com
Camp Creek Fire Edition
TOPS Knives
The original Camp Creek was designed as a hunting/camp knife and was the first TOPS made using CPM S35VN steel. It has been one of TOPS’ best-selling hunting knives. The Camp Creek Fire Edition will be every bit as popular if not more so. It was designed to be a separate knife to the original, not a replacement for it. This is an option for people who prefer fuller handles, more belly and a less pointy tip. It will be excellent at skinning and still strongly resembles the nessmuk shape. MSRP: $250. For more info: (208) 542-0113, TOPSKnives.com
Nano Precision CLP Gun Oil
Lubrication Specialties Inc.
Lubrication Specialties Inc., manufacturer of Hot Shot’s Secret fuel and oil additives and specialty oils, introduces the Nano Precision CLP Gun Oil. The unique nano carbon lubricant in the oil reduces heat and friction and gives lasting lubrication for all moving firearm parts. It removes lead fouling, carbon buildup, copper, dirt and other contaminants and protects against rust and corrosion. Available at hotshotsecret.com. MSRP: $16.95 for 4-oz. bottle with needle applicator; $26.95 for 8-oz. squeeze bottle. For more info: (800) 341-6516, LubricationSpecialties.com
P322
SIG SAUER
The SIG SAUER P322 is a .22 rimfire pistol with a 21-round capacity in an ergonomic design that’s easy to disassemble. It features a 4″ barrel, stainless steel frame, polymer grip with a 1913 rail and integrated mag well. The alloy slide is optic ready and compatible with the ROMEOZero Elite. The P322 is suppressor-ready and includes a threaded barrel adapter. It ships with two 20-round magazines and a custom designed magazine. MSRP: Just under $399.99. For more info: (603) 610-3000, SIGSAUER.com
Super Elite 4.0
ALPS OutdoorZ
Super Elite 4.0 turkey vest has 22 pockets that can hold the full range of box, striker, slate and diaphragm calls. With the Super Elite 4.0, essential gear needed by a mobile turkey hunter is within easy reach. The turkey vest is offered in M/L and XL/XXL sizes and comes in Mossy Oak Obsession, Mossy Oak Bottomland and Realtree Timber camo. MSRP: $139.99. For more info: (800) 344-2577, ALPSOutdoorZ.com
GLOCK Gunsmithing Mats
TekMat
TekMat announces their new line of GLOCK Gunsmithing Mats for GLOCK 42/43, GEN 3 and G44 models. Designed to keep firearm components organized and protect workbenches, the new TekMat GLOCK mats feature printing diagrams and parts listings of the firearm to aid in takedown and reassembly. Measuring 11″x17″, the soft, oil- and water-resistant mat with non-skid neoprene backing allows a handgun to be disassembled with extra room for tools and accessories. MSRP: $13.99. For more info: (877) 269-8490, TekMat.com
Garrison 1911
Springfield Armory
Decked in hot salt blued carbon steel and wood, the Garrison 1911 from Springfield Armory is chambered in 9mm and sports a 5″ barrel. Its classic and proven 1911 design combines heirloom-quality construction with features demanded by today’s shooters. The Garrison has checkered thinline wood grips that sports a double-diamond pattern with the Crossed Cannon logo. It has low-profile combat 3-dot sights and comes with a stainless steel 9-round magazine. MSRP: $849. For more info: (800) 680-6866, Springfield-Armory.com