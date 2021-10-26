SSP EYEWEAR METHOW
RX ABLE KIT
I’m in love. I’ve gone through piles of safety glasses over the years — favorites that got scratched, frames that fell apart, others I wore to death. Over the years I settled on one pair because they were the only ones I could see out of. They had a prescription insert but to change it, clean it, or clear the never-ending fog, you had to completely take apart the frame. The Methow Kit eliminates this problem. A prescription insert clips quickly and easily underneath the fog-free lens, allowing for quick changes and cleaning. I also never thought about using colored lenses. The Methow kit includes six HD anti-fog lenses to accommodate various light conditions. They are easy to switch out, extremely durable, UV rated and exceed ANSI Z87.1+2015 standards. Best of all: They don’t fog! SSPEyeWear.com