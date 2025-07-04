Online Exclusive: The Fundamental Elements of Addiction

Streamlight Wedge XT

Written By Tom McHale
2025
1

I substituted the XT into the daily carry rotation with the Streamlight original Wedge model I’ve been using for the past couple of years.

The new Wedge XT, like the original, is USB-C rechargeable, but the port is on the side rather than the end. That’s because the XT uses an oblong oval tailcap activation button rather than the rotary switch on the original Wedge.

While the XT is only about three-quarters the size of the original, it delivers 500 lumens instead of the standard 300 of the Wedge. It also sports a low-power mode of 50 lumens with a double tap of the activation button.

In use, the XT is more comfortable in front pocket carry with its shorter length, so consider it a bit “handier” to tote around. The tailcap activation better supports use with a handgun, but I sure do miss the rotary switch of the original Wedge. Definitely a personal preference decision between the two. About $90, give or take. Streamlight.com

