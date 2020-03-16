The Hardened Edge

Variety In Slice

Over the years Hoback has built up a diverse stable of hard-use working knives and, though he may prefer actually making knives to designing them, there’s no lack of variety and imagination in his line.

“On average we offer three to four new models per year, mostly tactical and hard field-use knives,” notes Jake. In addition to folders the Hoback line-up includes a plethora of fixed-blades, axes and tools — and he’s even dabbled in wearables such as his machined Breaker bracelet.

“The Kwaiback folder is our most popular model,” Hoback explained, but on its heels are the popular MK Ultra, Tradecraft, Backslip and A Series models (A8, A10, and A15). His company probably purchases enough titanium each year to build a couple of NASA lunar landers but, heck, it’s still the benchmark metal for handle frames when it comes to both weight savings and durability. Most of his folders are of frame-lock design, easily the top choice among today’s hard-use professionals and top-shelf collectors.

The manufacturers of proprietary blade steels have flooded the market with new offerings in recent years, and for Hoback this has been an invitation to choose optimum options for peak cutting performance in his knives. “We use many different steels. It depends on the application. I prefer to design a knife based on its application, and with that I choose the steel accordingly. We have used CTS-XHP, 20CV, S35VN, M390, S90V, S110, REX T15, REX 76, CPM154, AEB-L, Nitro-V, 3V, 4V, S7, 80CRv2, and many more,” Jake reveals. “I don’t necessarily have a favorite since it is application-specific. I prefer a good stainless steel over many others for folder work and a good tough steel for axes. I live in very rugged terrain and use my tools very hard, so I want materials that can hold up to what I can dish out. I do a great deal of hiking and some adventure racing, like the Sniper Adventure Challenge.”

Hoback doesn’t stop there. There’s an artistic side to the knifemaker that puts his knives over the top. Using a variety of techniques such as anodizing, etching and Cerakote stenciling, Jake adds graphics and patterns to his knives — everything from simple camo to military, law enforcement, patriotic, religious and scenic themes. These are the crème de la crème of Hoback’s creations.

Jake Hoback is more than a custom knifemaker. He’s testament to the fact hard work, diligence, study and creativity can get you to the rarified air where the industry’s top artisans tread. And at 37 years old, you can bet his best years are yet to come.

For more info: www.jakehobackknives.com