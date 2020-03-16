When someone mentions .32 caliber handguns, we often think of small, low powered rounds. The .32 ACP comes to mind, and the .32 S&W Short and Long pop into our minds when considering revolvers. None of these are considered powerful rounds though. Most of us feel they might be okay for casual plinking and target shooting, but they’re generally thought of as marginal, at best, for defense. Having said that, small loaders like Buffalo Bore offer higher “performance” loads in these normally anemic calibers and merit a look if you’re inclined to spice up the performance of your favorite small gun.

In the wheelgun world, we have newer .32 caliber rounds packing more punch. The .32 H&R Magnum was introduced in 1984, bringing more power to the .32 caliber revolver. It pushes 85-gr. bullets to around 1,120 fps, getting it in the .38 Special range. The .32 H&R magnum has a flat trajectory and is very suitable for small game. It also has enough power for defense against human predators.

The king of .32 caliber revolver rounds is the 327 Federal Magnum. Introduced in 2008, the 327 Federal is a “magnum” in every sense of the word. It has a very long case, very high-pressure limit (45,000 psi, which is 10,000 psi higher than the .357 Magnum) and packs a very big punch. It drives a 100-gr. bullet to 1,500 fps from a 4″ barrel. An average .357 load is a 125-gr. bullet at 1,450 fps from the same barrel length. If you doubt the 327 Federal’s power, just shoot a full-powered load. The recoil and muzzle blast will make a believer out of you. This kind of power is more than enough for small game and for self-defense, the original reason for its creation.

A nice feature of the .32 caliber magnum revolver rounds is a gun chambered for these longer cartridges is backward compatible with the shorter rounds because the non-magnum rounds are much lower in pressure. A gun chambered in 327 Federal Magnum can shoot the .32 H&R Magnum, .32 S&W Long and .32 S&W. Ruger currently makes over a dozen revolvers in 327 Federal Magnum.