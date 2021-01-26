Trijicon DI Night Sights Combine Tritium and Fiber Illumination

If you’re going to carry or use a handgun for self-defense, you’re going to need night sights. After all, the sun isn’t always shining, and we can’t naturally see in the dark. However, dedicated night sights aren’t as easy to pick up in ambient light conditions as fiber optic options. One of the first to pioneer tritium technology in firearm optics, Trijicon has combined its combat-proven technology to create the first any-light aiming solution.

Engineered to give handgun shooters both daylight and nighttime brightness, Trijicon’s new DI (Dual Illumination) Night Sights feature a new patent-pending design combining the best features of tritium and fiber illumination for iron sights that are “Always On, Always Ready.”