truglo fiber optic pro

There’s a lot more to accurate shooting than simply having an accurate gun. You might have the most mechanically accurate gun in the world, but if you can’t see the sights it doesn’t really matter. And I don’t know about you, but those omni-present white three-dot sights you see on so many pistols these days just don’t cut the mustard for me. I personally like to have a minimalist rear sight and a very visible front sight. Make that front sight a bright color? Even better, particularly with these aging eyes.



If you agree, you should consider the Fiber-Optic Pro set of pistol sights from TruGlo. It’s available for pistols from CZ-USA, GLOCK, Smith & Wesson and Springfield Armory, so you have a lot of options on a range of commonly available pistols on the market today. The Fiber-Optic Pro includes a front and rear sight assembly, both featuring serrating on the rear faces to reduce glare from sunlight.



The CNC-machined steel rear sight is a simple notch in matte black — TruGlo calls the finish “Nitride Fortress,” which sounds darned impressive to me! — with no dots or marks. The front sight assembly sports an ultra-bright fiber-optic rod. To keep the size of the front sight to a minimum, the Fiber-Optic Pro sports a patented light reflector focusing surrounding light on the entire surface area of the rod — neatly sidestepping the traditional approach of having to make the rod longer to gather more light. The result is a compact and low-profile front sight fitting standard-sized holsters.



For an MSRP of $82.99, you get not only the front and rear sight assemblies but also extra fibers, giving you the option of having a red, yellow or green front sight. It also comes with extra reflector tape. And thanks to the light reflector system, you also get a nice, bright sight easily visible even in diminished light.



Sounds like a winner to me! For more info: www.truglo.com, Ph: (888) 887-8456



