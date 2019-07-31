When it comes to reloading components, one of the most trusted names in the market is Hodgdon and its extensive line of powders. Reliable, affordable and effective, Hodgdon ensures consumers get a solid product.



A terrific example of this is Hodgdon’s H4350, an extruded propellant that is part of the company’s Extreme Series. While H4350 has been one of Hodgdon’s most popular powders with shooters for decades, the company has modernized the powder by shortening the grains for improved metering and making it insensitive to hot and cold temperatures. The result is a product designed with extreme conditions in mind.