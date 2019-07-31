The Ultimate Powder for
Any Environment?
Hodgdon’s H4350
When it comes to reloading components, one of the most trusted names in the market is Hodgdon and its extensive line of powders. Reliable, affordable and effective, Hodgdon ensures consumers get a solid product.
A terrific example of this is Hodgdon’s H4350, an extruded propellant that is part of the company’s Extreme Series. While H4350 has been one of Hodgdon’s most popular powders with shooters for decades, the company has modernized the powder by shortening the grains for improved metering and making it insensitive to hot and cold temperatures. The result is a product designed with extreme conditions in mind.
When It Counts
To ensure that it delivers when it counts, every time, Hodgdon employs an exclusive extrusion process and stringent quality standards. According to the company, it performs just as well at 125° as it does at 0°.
Furthermore, Hodgdon works to ensure lot-to-lot consistency, and the extruded performance outperforms the best long-grain powders on the market, in any kind of weather, but with shorter grains to meter extremely well.
Where It Counts
According to Hodgdon, H4350 is ideal in the WSM family of calibers — .270, 7mm, .30, .325 — and is also extremely effective in such cartridges as .243 Winchester, 6mm Remington, .270 Winchester, .338 Winchester Magnum and more. For magnums with light- to moderate-weight bullets, this is a powder to seriously consider. It is available in 1 lb. and 8 lb. containers.
For more information, visit hodgdon.com/h4350 or call (913) 362-9455.