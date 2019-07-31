Enter to win Kimber EVO SP (CS) Pistol Prize Package!

The Ultimate Powder for
Any Environment?

Hodgdon’s H4350
Written By Handgunner Staff
Photos By Hodgdon
2019
0

When it comes to reloading components, one of the most trusted names in the market is Hodgdon and its extensive line of powders. Reliable, affordable and effective, Hodgdon ensures consumers get a solid product.

A terrific example of this is Hodgdon’s H4350, an extruded propellant that is part of the company’s Extreme Series. While H4350 has been one of Hodgdon’s most popular powders with shooters for decades, the company has modernized the powder by shortening the grains for improved metering and making it insensitive to hot and cold temperatures. The result is a product designed with extreme conditions in mind.

Hodgdon’s H4350 is an extruded propellant that is part of the company’s
“Extreme Series” of powders, designed to work in just about any condition.

When It Counts

To ensure that it delivers when it counts, every time, Hodgdon employs an exclusive extrusion process and stringent quality standards. According to the company, it performs just as well at 125° as it does at 0°.

Furthermore, Hodgdon works to ensure lot-to-lot consistency, and the extruded performance outperforms the best long-grain powders on the market, in any kind of weather, but with shorter grains to meter extremely well.

Hodgdon has shortened the powder’s grains for improved metering
and to make it insensitive to hot and cold temperatures.

Where It Counts

According to Hodgdon, H4350 is ideal in the WSM family of calibers — .270, 7mm, .30, .325 — and is also extremely effective in such cartridges as .243 Winchester, 6mm Remington, .270 Winchester, .338 Winchester Magnum and more. For magnums with light- to moderate-weight bullets, this is a powder to seriously consider. It is available in 1 lb. and 8 lb. containers.

For more information, visit hodgdon.com/h4350 or call (913) 362-9455.

2019
0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

SIG Air P365...
If you’re like me, you’re constantly sneaking down to your gunroom or safe for a quick visit. You might even free a few of your friends to hold, fondle...
Read Full Article
The Ultimate...
An extruded propellant part of the company’s “Extreme Series” of powders, Hodgdon’s H4350 is designed to work in just about any condition.
Read Full Article
Let There Be...
Keeping up with the latest technology is a lesson I learned long ago. Back in the Nixon era, I hung out with a pretty good group of buds at college.
Read Full Article