Use Your Sights In A Gunfight?

If you’re unfortunate enough to find yourself in a self-defense situation, the very first thing that will happen is your head will turn and your eyes will focus on the threat — or in that direction if you can’t see it. It doesn’t require any thought. Your body does this instinctively as part of the startle reflex. Your mind is trying to get as much information as possible to know how to react to the danger. Should you run? Should you fight? Do you even have a choice in the matter? These are the first questions your brain will try to answer.

Once you have identified a deadly threat and have decided to return fire, focusing on the danger doesn’t end. Your brain will seek as much information as possible so it will continue its intent focus. This will continue until one of three things happens: The subject breaks off the fight, you break off the fight or one of you is critically injured and can no longer fight. This increased focus is known as tunnel vision and is frequently reported after a battle.

The eyes automatically enhance your central image while reducing acuity in the remaining portion of your visual field. All of this happens automatically because evolution has proven it improves your chances of survival.

The problem is deadly threats require a response. If you’re armed, this response might be a self-defense use of deadly force. While concentrating on the danger, you now must perform a series of movements and actions that are anything but natural. You must draw your gun, present it to the threat and return effective fire to end the fight.

But wait! Your body has more instinctive actions that will come into play. Your hearing may be enhanced or muted, and your heartbeat and breathing will increase drastically. Your circulatory system will begin restricting blood flow away from your extremities and to your body’s core. To top it all off, you’ll experience a sudden adrenalin dump more potent than any of your morning espressos. Your body will begin shaking. You’ll likely be sweating heavily too. You’ll lose some of your coordination and fine motor skills — the things you need to engage in the fight accurately. These are all part of the fight-or-flight reflex. Did I mention there will be bullets coming your way too?