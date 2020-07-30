As a kid, nothing was better than getting a box of Winchester Super X .22 LR ammo for my trusty H&R “Plainsman” bolt-action rifle. To my young ears, these hollowpointed beauties had a discernibly louder sonic crack than any other .22 ammo, and their effectiveness was proven in the damage inflicted to the alfalfa-stealing whistle pigs on my grandparent’s farm.

A longtime leader in rimfire ammunition manufacturing, Winchester Ammunition has released something new for young trailblazers and old ranch hands who know the value of the rimfire cartridge.