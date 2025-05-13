Online Exclusive: The Magnificent Seven

XS Brass Bead Sights

Written By Tom McHale
2025
5

What goes around comes around, right? Well, at least the good ideas tend to make return appearances. Thankfully, I haven’t seen the re-emergence of those psychedelic tank top T-shirts with colorful mushrooms on them from the ’70s.

The folks at XS Sights have released a new line of brass bead sights for various revolvers, including models from Smith & Wesson, Colt and Taurus. I suspect the list of compatible models will only grow with time. The first iterations are pre-drilled for easy, drop-in installation.

The bead is convex in shape, allowing it to collect and reflect the maximum amount of ambient light. If you haven’t tried brass bead sights, you’re in for a treat — they’re shockingly visible in a wide variety of light conditions. XSSights.com

