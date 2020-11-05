The Woodsman's War

News of the Great War in Europe had hardly reached the backwoods hills of western Kentucky. Folks thereabouts tended their own business and paid little attention to the doin’s of flatlanders and foreigners. But one day at a trading post an illiterate young hardscrabble farmer and woodsman asked the clerk to read him a page from the newspaper. The headline read “Your Country Calls You,” and he said it “struck him like a stone.”

His country was calling him? He dearly loved his country — the part and people he knew, anyway — and his country had “never before asked for a red cent nor a drop of sweat.” But now she called. That’s what he told his family, and announced he was “Goin’ for to be a soldier and fight the Hun.”

He walked and hitched over 100 miles to enlist in Black Jack Pershing’s Army. They made him a machinegunner and sent him to France. There, his unit replaced the decimated wraiths of a battered French regiment in the freezing, shell-blasted mud of the trenches. And there, on one side of the cratered moonscape of No-Man’s Land, he and his fellow “doughboys” lived and died and were sometimes buried alive in their collapsing bunkers.

The woodsman’s war consisted of keeping his machinegun running amid the muck, sometimes gunning down ghostly gray lines of patrolling Germans caught in flare-light, and once shooting down an enemy observation blimp which had broken its tethers and drifted west. Otherwise, he learned to burrow like a rat when the shells fell — and they did, constantly.

Unable to read or write, he occasionally got another Yank to pencil a brief letter for him. His family said he never complained other than to say “It’s hard here; hardest for the city boys and younguns.” Then the letters stopped.