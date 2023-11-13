A Forgotten Warrior

Morphology

Some of the Polish Vis is familiar, while some is not. The action is classic Browning, and the grip safety looks as though it was lifted bodily from the 1911. The magazine release is in the same spot as the 1911 and the Hi-Power, though the magazine on my copy does not drop cleanly free. Wartime grips were of brown plastic. The left grip was imprinted with FB for Fabryka Broni or “Arms Factory.” The right grip sports VIS in a triangle.

The hammer is partially shrouded by the slide, and the butt includes a lanyard ring. The sights are small, as was typical of the day, and the rear sight is drift adjustable for windage. The top of the slide sports a roughened crosshatched strip to minimize glare. The single-action trigger is equal to the GI 1911’s of the day.

The first thing one notices when initially hefting the Vis is the left side is simply festooned with switches. The slide release operates the same as the 1911, while the slide-mounted lever is a hammer drop safety. Depressing this switch secures the firing pin and drops the hammer safety on a loaded chamber. The gun was designed to be carried in this manner and the hammer would be manually cocked prior to firing.

The switch at the left rear of the frame looking like a 1911 safety is nothing more than a takedown aid. To strip the gun, retract the slide and raise this catch to secure the slide to the rear. The slide release may then be pressed out from the right to the left and the gun stripped in the manner of the Hi-Power. Not unlike the Tokarev TT33, the Vis actually has no manual safety. As the war dragged on and partisan activity made production more challenging, the quality of both fit and finish declined. Ultimately the disassembly catch was dropped. There were a few versions slotted for a shoulder stock, but these stocks are rarer than unicorn horns today.