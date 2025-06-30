Subcompact

Now that you know the SAR9 origin story, let’s take a close look at the smallest of the SAR9 clan, the sub-compact SAR9SC. Unlike its siblings, it has a unique polymer frame that’s notably smaller. The pistol is closer in size to a S&W Shield than it is to a SIG P365, measuring 6.1″ long, 5.1″ high from the top of the sight to the bottom of the magazine, and 1.1″ at its widest point across the slide lock release.

To slim it down across the grip, the sub-compact forgoes the customizable backstraps and side panels you find on the big guns. However, it is well stippled, but not so coarsely as to be uncomfortable against the body, and includes trigger finger tip and supporting thumb tip rest pads on the sides of the frame. The front strap has triple finger cuts, the lowermost ending with the 12-round magazine’s pinky rest floorplate. Like the big pistol, the sides of the grip are relieved behind the trigger to accommodate shorter fingers better, and the bottom of the triggerguard is undercut, which, along with a high and deep beavertail at the back, allows for a higher grip on the frame to improve recovery in recoil. I love this grip. It’s small, but seems to sacrifice nothing in terms of control. The GEN 3 SAR9SC also has a squared-off and grooved triggerguard face for those who like to hang onto it. There’s 1.4″ of integral accessory rail on the dust cover.