A Worthy Nod to the Famous #5

The Story

Tyler wanted to push his staff to their outer limits to see what they were capable of designing. What they came up with, many will consider “the Holy Grail” amongst sixgunners.

Led by the coolest name in sixgun smithery, Dusty Hooley, the shop succeeded. Much like Rigby and Holland & Holland did during the turn of the century when producing their finest arms and calling them “best quality.” This is definitely a TGW “best quality” arm.

Second, Tyler wanted a gun capable of inspiring all who held it, filling them with curiosity while making them wonder about the history and background of custom sixguns and how they came to be. The gun would pique the interest of aspiring sixgunners not knowing names like Keith, or Croft. The gun would need to be worthy of making the holder say, “Wow!” whenever seeing or holding it.

Sure, good gunsmiths can make fancy guns, but this gun would have a purpose! A lofty goal, if ever there was one, but one which the Tyler crew accomplished in aces.