Perfected Parts

For evolution to occur, the process involves the improvement, progress or development of something to become better or more adapted to its environment. Following this theme, several parts on the KC9 were completely redesigned, taking advantage of modern thinking to give us an improved design. For instance, the KC9 has a new external extractor providing more consistent and positive extraction of the most stubborn of shell casings.



The HD XR orange-dot front sight is now easier to change with simple tools and has a Trijicon tritium insert for low- or no-light shooting conditions. A smaller ledge rear sight has glare-reducing rear serrations and a large U-notch, that allows plenty of light on either side of the front sight giving a beautiful sight picture. Lastly, the front face of the rear sight is flat, so you can cycle the slide on your belt or boot heel one-handed, if needed.



The 4" stainless steel bull barrel is fluted for weight reduction and stylish good looks. The highly polished, recessed target crown is flush with the front face of the slide. A flat-wire recoil spring system is used, providing a life span up to 10 times longer than conventional springs. Ed Brown recommends changing it between every 30,000–40,000 rounds.



The new stainless steel slide is thinned substantially and the top 1/3 of it is machined in a stylish faceted, custom cut top. Angled rakish cuts fore and aft are milled into the slide providing functional serrations for slide manipulation — and good looks.



The Commander-style hammer and trigger are skeletonized for weight reduction, speed and again, nifty good looks. The grips are phenolic resin and have a spider web-like labyrinth pattern, which has positive traction for your grip, especially combined with the snakeskin-style finish on the grip front strap and spring housing.



Fair warning, here. Once your fingers wrap themselves around these grips, along with the snakeskin frame, your hand won’t want to let go of it. This pistol simply exudes quality.