Shooting The KC9

The pistol digested all ammo I fed to it, including powder-coated cast bullet handloads I made, hollow points, ball and any other ammo I could dig up.

My cast bullets were radiused flat-nose in design and powder coated. They were sized 0.358" and loaded over 4.5 grains of Winchester 231 and sparked with Winchester small pistol primers. Loaded this way, it has consistently been a top performer in most 9mm pistols and revolvers in which I’ve shot them.

Factory loads consisted of Black Hills ammo, both HP configuration and having weights of 115 and 124 grain. Lastly, some SIG SAUER 124-gr. V-crown JHP rounded out the selection. Groups with the pistol averaged 1" to 1.5" for five shots at 50 feet.