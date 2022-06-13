AN ULTIMATE J-FRAME

I was at Gunsite with the crew from S&W not long ago for a specific reason — to explore capabilities of S&W’s small J-frame revolvers. We had over 25 variants, virtually all shapes and sizes, from short barrels to their longest, but all built on the J-frame chassis. Our goal was to simply find out the dynamic range of these classic, handy guns. What we learned stunned some of us, wasn’t surprising to many — but the experience left lasting impressions on us all.

We came away knowing that a steady hand with a J-frame,regardless of barrel length, can hit a man-sized target at 100 yards, can defend themselves if needed and can rely on these little guns to deliver when called upon. The specifics of what we learned will be covered in a later article, but some points need to be explained.

The little Smiths are interesting in that most handgunners own one, or something like them, but don’t like to actually admit it’s more than likely their daily carry gun. I asked for the attendees to show, with a raise of their hands, if they had a J-frame in their pocket somewhere right then. The majority of those in attendance (mostly cops and gun-industry people) admitted they had one tucked away. From ankle rigs to pocket holsters to “bags” of all sorts, there was a passel of .38s in the room.

Then I asked the important question: “And when was the last time you shot it?” There was silence, dead silence. Some even admitted they shot theirs a cylinder-full or two when they bought it and hadn’t fired it since — I won’t name any names. But before you judge here, honestly, when was the last time you fired yours, much less actually trained with it? See.

So we learned we needed to train with them more. We also learned the tiny 2″ (more like 17/8″) barrel can be challenging at times. They are, admittedly hard to hold steady, hard to hit with and sort of “fumbly” as one fellow said. They are plenty accurate, and most would easily keep head shots at 25 if you took your time, but that short sight radius works against you unless you are steely-nerved when it comes to trigger control. The idea then? Go to a 2.25″ or even 3″ barrel, keeping the round butt in place.