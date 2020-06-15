Boys Will Be Boys

As big .38 Specials disappeared from the catalogs of new handguns a West Virginia hillbilly kid began his handgunning career with a beloved S&W K-38 and a setup for making .38 Special handloads. One of my most fondly remembered friends that senior year of high school was named Mike Bucci (pronounced “Butch”). His father was our town’s chief of police. He approved of our interest in shooting and gave “Butch” his old .38 Special duty gun so we could shoot together. It was an S&W Heavy Duty with a 5″ barrel. The local gun club was only three miles from our high school, so Butch and I spent many late afternoons plinking away with our .38s. Later, when I started loading .45 ACP Chief Bucci would allow us to take the department’s Thompson Submachine Gun out by ourselves. Yes, it was a different era.

Perhaps Butch’s Heavy Duty was the reason I developed a lifelong affinity for sixguns of yesteryear. Factory loads for .38-44 were gone by that time, but as a careful handloader I was able to copy them. Not having a chronograph, we thought .38-44 ballistics were duplicated.

Butch and I still got an idea of how regular .38 Specials and .38-44s differed. For my K-Frame .38 the usual handload was 3.0 grains of Bullseye with 150-gr. lead bullets. For Butch’s Heavy Duty we loaded 11.0 grains of 2400 with the same bullets. My load would knock over old bricks from about 50 feet. Butch’s loads busted them. My .38 Special would knock over chunks of wood. The bullets stayed inside. Butch’s bullets penetrated completely.

By the late 1960s, I began spending summers in Montana and Butch got married. Mid-summer of 1971, I got word Butch had died from a rare form of cancer. I never saw his guns again, but my exposure to .38-44 as a big handgun cartridge stayed with me. I never did land a Colt New Service or Shooting Master .38 Special but have owned all three barrel lengths of .38 Special Colt SAAs. Several S&W Heavy Duty/Model 23s have passed through my hands, including one HD factory lettering to the first year of production. Those are gone but an Outdoorsman (pre-Model 20) given to me by a friend is here as is a like-new SAA .38 with 7.5″ barrel.