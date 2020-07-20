BCA

Hamilton Bowen was destined to work with steel. Completing undergraduate study in History and English, he found himself drawn to the gunsmith’s bench. After two years studying gunmaking at Trinidad State Jr. College, Hamilton returned to his native Tennessee to concentrate his energies on revolvers. At the time, mainstream gunsmithing concentrated on rifles and shotguns, so in 1980 when Hamilton commenced operations as Bowen Classic Arms, he, as he says, “Entered his apprenticeship to himself.”

From then to today, Bowen Classic Arms has become a mainstay when it comes to the custom revolver. BCA’s parts, tooling and techniques have formed a strong backbone for custom gunmakers to draw upon. However, BCA’s work remains distinctive. If I see a revolver on a table across the length of a room, I can tell at a glance if it came from Hamilton’s shop. Hamilton also literally wrote the book on custom revolvers, and in the book details the history, design, craftsmanship, highs, lows and challenges of this most-marvelous of devices — a revolver. BCA is grounded in the round-gun, and it shows.

BCA takes a plebeian, plain-Jane factory base gun, and through the magic of an experienced, careful eye, an artist’s take on engineering — and no small amount of sheer panache — turns the base gun into something any Bentley would be proud to compare itself with.

I’ve known Hamilton for close to 30 years. To know him is to look forward to a letter or email from him — “Dear Roy, thank you for yours of April 1, leading me to regard the idea of a ….” What follows is always a journey only a story-teller, well versed in the English language, can lead one. His comments always stand out, even if they are modest — which they always are. Knowing Hamilton, you can clearly see the same in his guns. Each looks simple at first, until you look further, then in spite of the modesty, the “elegance of design and execution” BCA is famous for stands out. At some point, you abruptly realize — your eye was initially fooled. There’s much more here than you thought.