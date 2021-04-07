Cabot Guns Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary with 1911 Collection
Founded in a small town outside Pittsburgh, Pa. in 2011, Cabot Guns has spent the last decade reimagining what 1911 pistols can be. Committed to prideful engineering, premium materials, precision machining and American craftsmanship, Cabot guns are better than custom quality and have the price tags to back it up — and they like it that way.
Perhaps best known for their use of Damascus steel, a technique more than 1,000 years old, it’s only fitting Cabot Guns is celebrating their 10-year anniversary with a collection of eight one-of-a-kind 1911s, all featuring Damascus steel supplied by master blacksmith Robert Eggerling and chambered in the equally as venerable .45 ACP.
Rather than attempt to describe the pistols ourselves, we’ll let Cabot do the honors.
Impact ONE
A tribute to the connection of space and earth, Impact One features the most elite Damascus slide ever imagined in the universe, as intermingling layers of carbon steel, Gibeon meteorite and nickel create a meteor shower pattern. The “start-and-stop” layers of nickel throughout the pattern are a tremendously difficult forging technique and simulate the look of a meteor shooting across the midnight sky. The finish of the Damascus steel is an artisan heat treat that extracts the natural midnight blues and purples of the Damascus constituent metals.
The sights are constructed from solid Gibeon meteorite and the trigger is an Eggerling Damascus signature mosaic pattern. The grips are custom made from Zhamanshin Meteorite Crater rock, formed in a resin matrix that could be machined and finished into a truly unique set of grips.
Tiger Stripe Damascus
While the lion is viewed as the King of the Jungle, the Tiger is universally accepted as the pound-for-pound bolder and stronger predator. The Tiger Stripe Damascus pistol shares this predator spirit with its slide and grips constructed from Eggerling artisan forged carbon steel Damascus, masterfully exhibiting a bold tiger stripe pattern and a delicate underlying micropattern texture.
The frame is artfully machined from stainless steel Damascus in a traditional wild pattern with other adornments including control components finished in a custom Tiger-Copper PVD, an Eggerling mosaic Damascus trigger and a genuine Diamond front sight.
Eggerling Blues Damascus
The Blues Damascus features an iconic twist pattern from Eggerling. The slide has been etched and blued with the highs polished and heat-treated to bring out color from the chemical composition of the steel. Blue Gibeon Meteorite adorns the slide in the form of front and rear sights, and the trigger is from the same billet as the original Mosaic Damascus Pistols.
The grips are truly special, made from some of the largest samples of Pietersite — an aggregate stone consisting of hawk’s eye and tiger eye — we have ever encountered. Cabot Blue pins and screws and a Diamond-Like Carbon frame and small parts set the Eggerling Blues Damascus apart from the rest.
Art of Metal
The Art of Metal is the first pistol constructed from Damascus steel from both master metal artists Jason Morrissey and Robert Eggerling — but the pistol does not end there.
Billions-year-old meteorite was employed for the trigger and front and rear sights. The curve of the face of the trigger is the natural exterior surface of the meteorite known as the regmaglypts, formed by vortices of hot gases as it entered the earth’s atmosphere at unfathomable temperatures — ultimate heat treatment. A Cabot Blue PVD distinguishes the slide of a pistol that can be considered a consolidation of metals by both man and the gods.
Neuron Damascus
Unlike anything we have seen before, the pattern of the Neuron Damascus is reminiscent of the neural network of the brain. Flickering blues hidden within emerged in the finishing process to provide a special flicker of understated style. Detailed with a diamond front sight, the Neuron Damascus pistol is serialized NEURON-001.
Relic Damascus
Manufacturing is often dependent upon the reliability of known materials and the consistency of repeatable techniques. However, we are frequently tested by materials that take us outside of our comfort zones. In the case of Relic Damascus, we saw the true potential of the material come to life using old-world techniques that embraced its rustic nature.
Reptilian textures and mysterious earth tones were hidden below the polished surface, none of which could be ignored. All steel parts were treated in-house with our relic patina to accent the Damascus features. The result is an exercise in both restraint and courage by a team of curious craftsmen.
Beskar Damascus
In a nod to pop culture, the Beskar Damascus is sports a pattern forged slide that was worked to imitate the look of Mandalorian Steel. Like the fictional material it emulates, Damascus steel has been used to forge weapons for millennia due to its superior durability and strength.
The grips on the Beskar are a one-of-a-kind piece themselves, crafted from elder wood inlaid with meteorite chips suspended in resin. This pistol is finished off with a diamond front sight — the only thing tougher than Beskar steel. After all, this is the way.
Custom Damascus Target
This one-off 1911 was crafted with hammer-forged carbon Damascus steel commissioned from Pennsylvania Blacksmith Rob “Deker” Dekelbaum, a renowned bladesmith known from History Channel’s “Forged in Fire.”
We envisioned the owner of this pistol using it frequently, and thus, added our new Red Dot Sight mount with a Trijicon SRO and extended magwell to assist in target acquisition and magazine changes. The lower was also crafted in-house from a block of American stainless steel.
As of this writing, all guns have been sold or are currently on hold. Visit Cabot’s website to view more photos and videos of the 10-Year Anniversary Collection.
For more info: cabotguns.com