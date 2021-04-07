Cabot Guns Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary with 1911 Collection

Founded in a small town outside Pittsburgh, Pa. in 2011, Cabot Guns has spent the last decade reimagining what 1911 pistols can be. Committed to prideful engineering, premium materials, precision machining and American craftsmanship, Cabot guns are better than custom quality and have the price tags to back it up — and they like it that way.

Perhaps best known for their use of Damascus steel, a technique more than 1,000 years old, it’s only fitting Cabot Guns is celebrating their 10-year anniversary with a collection of eight one-of-a-kind 1911s, all featuring Damascus steel supplied by master blacksmith Robert Eggerling and chambered in the equally as venerable .45 ACP.

Rather than attempt to describe the pistols ourselves, we’ll let Cabot do the honors.