Colt 1851 “Navy” Revolver

Dear Sir:

Please send me the names of the persons to whom my revolvers were loaned; the time at which they were given out, if convenient; the residence of the borrowers, and the (serial) No. of each revolver.

If the No. of each cannot be given, please give all the numbers you can, together with the highest and lowest — of the whole lot, so that I may know anyone bearing an intermediate No. to be mine.

I have not yet succeeded in obtaining or recovering any …

Respectfully yours

John Brown

The golden nugget for Colt historians is the partial list Hutchinson replied with:

Bloomington, A. Curtis, Navy Revolver No. 50400

Osawatomie, N. King, Navy Revolver No. 49860 and J. B. Way, Navy Revolver No. 50966

Keokuk, J. M. Arthur, Eight (Navy Revolvers) with accoutrements. (Numbers not documented.)

Pottawatomie, Wm. Partridge, No. 50410

Lawrence, S. C. Harrington, No. 51171 and A. Cutler, No. 50995

Minniola, O. A. Bassett, No. 51140

The following are the numbers of others given to the Stubbs: 49986, 51208, 50992, 50410, 51203, 50963, 49947, 51101, 50998, 50969, 50944, 51043, 51021, 51033, 51195, 50994, 50980, 49741, 50446, 50040, 51019, 51218, 51200, 51204, 51059, 50948, 51149, 50958, 51255

Mr. Whitman has one, and I think the others were distributed by Eldridge without taking scripts (serial numbers) …

Yours again,

Wm Hutchinson

If we are to take Brown’s comments requesting the first and last serial numbers so he can determine any revolver in between to be his at face value, the count is 1,500 revolvers! While this is not impossible, it is improbable. The logistics of moving so many revolvers and accoutrements into Kansas without pro-slavery forces finding out would have been a miracle in itself. And, based on Hutchinson’s response to Brown’s request, we should assume the actual number is far lower.

In many cases, Colt didn’t ship guns sequentially, something Brown most likely didn’t know. Most likely, the lot was far smaller, perhaps 50 to 100. Of the lot, 35 serial numbers are listed (50410 is listed twice), with others unknown. A few of the guns listed were issued to the Stubbs, a militia group formed to protect the lives and interests of those working to assure Kansas would enter the Union as a free state. At one point, their records listed 70 Colt Navy-sized revolvers in their inventory, and a few of those serial numbers were listed in the inventory letter to John Brown.

If we count the guns with known serial numbers and those with unknown numbers, we arrive at 67 Colt revolvers, a number very close to what the Stubbs said they had at one point. Coincidence?

So, are all the Colt revolvers in the Stubbs’ inventory from John Brown? I could not find anything stated in one way or another. By now, some of you are screaming at me to check with the Colt Archives’ shipping records. Doing so was my first thought. Unfortunately, the records for Colt’s 1851 Navy revolvers before serial number 98,000 are lost, making verification impossible.

This brings us to Colt’s 1851 Navy revolver, serial number 50457. This revolver is in the range of the known numbers from John Brown. Was it part of the lot John Brown transported to Kansas? Did it see action in the fight to make Kansas a free state? Maybe. Brown wasn’t the only abolitionist taking guns to Kansas. We don’t know and may never know unless a lost ledger, letter, or journal is found in some dusty attic stating so.

But we also can’t positively say it wasn’t, which is part of the thrill of collecting and researching old guns, especially the formidable Colt 1851 Navy.

