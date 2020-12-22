Colt’s 1903 Hammerless

Lest I be accused of over-using “genius” — this time I’ll reach for more adjectives. To call John Browning a star of steel, a prodigy of protection or even a marvel with metal is still, nonetheless, inadequate. Nothing short of his real label — genius — does him justice. In the history of firearm design there’s simply nobody else who comes close to his wide-ranging accomplishments and influence. While some did create one spectacular model — think Garand, Luger, etc. — nobody has the extensive palate of successful, mainstream designs Browning brought forth. And the 1903 is but one of them.

Okay … two.

Sublimely elegant, this quintessential pocket pistol effortlessly re-wrote what Americans — and then the world — expected in a personal defensive pistol. If you look at most European autos of the time (those not designed by Browning, of course) you find abrupt shapes (Bergman), odd angles (Webley & Scott) or strange actions (the blow-forward Schwarzlose). When the Colt Automatic Pistol, Pocket Model, Hammerless was introduced in Browning’s own .32 ACP cartridge in, oddly enough, 1903, America and the world took notice. It rapidly rose to the top, at home in the pockets and holsters of tens of thousands (eventually over 775,000) of police officers, bank guards, businessmen, home defenders, good guys of all kinds and no small number of bad guys.

It was one of Bonnie Parker’s favorites, the issue pistol to U.S. General Officers and was deployed by the thousands during WWII by the U.S. government to arm the OSS, agents and freedom fighters in Europe. On the home front it guarded factories, kept police safe and assured thousands of citizens their families slept securely. Even today, this classy auto rests in desk drawers and pants pockets still doing its job. But why is this so in this age of polymer and stamped-out sameness?