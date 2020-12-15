Courage, Determination & Revolvers

This gun came to me recently, both its owner and creator having passed on. The creator, “RP,” had taken a Smith & Wesson Model 1917 and cut the barrel down to 2 inches, added a front sight, bobbed the hammer and Parkerized the firearm. It was also cut for moon clips but can be used with Auto Rim. The refinish had removed any markings with the exception of the serial number, which shows the same number on the butt, cylinder and barrel. The trigger pull is not for the faint of heart, but it is smooth.

Originally a full-size N-frame Pachmayer with Smith & Wesson stamped on it, I added the grip adaptor and modified it to follow a pattern shown to me by Ken Hackathorn that suits my smaller hands perfectly. The M1917 was given to “EJ,” who will figure largely in the story of this revolver.

RP was an entrepreneur, particularly in the local gun world. He was also a keen shot and competitor. RP decided to open a gun store and took EJ in with him to be the face of the business. He could not have made a better choice, as EJ was one of the first IPSC shooters in the area, was a keen competitor in multiple disciplines and an enthusiastic and successful hunter. His firearms knowledge was encyclopedic, and he had authored articles for various gun magazines. He was one of the nicest people I have ever met and was a man of courage and determination.

In 1983, EJ was working in the gun store when an individual came in armed with a 1911 and the intention of carrying out a robbery. He confronted EJ and demanded he hand over the displayed handguns. Being under the gun, EJ complied with the demand, and then, with no apparent reason, the individual opened fire and shot EJ in the lower stomach. Despite being grievously wounded, EJ grabbed his M1917 and chased after him, out of the store and down the sidewalk of one of our main thoroughfares.

Upon reaching his vehicle the man was unable to gain immediate access allowing EJ to catch up with him. He then made a very bad decision and pointed the gun at EJ who immediately opened fire with his M1917 from a very short range. The robbery was over; the S&W had done its job and protected its owner. The police arrived and EJ was transported for urgent medical attention, where thanks to skilled doctors and modern medicine, EJ recovered. The suspect did not. There was a Coroner’s inquest but no other legal ramifications resulting from the shooting.

It took EJ years to recover the revolver from the police evidence locker, but when it was finally his again, he spent time working on loads for it using the Auto Rim cartridge. He kept it until his passing when it was then given to me.

I prefer moon clips but will continue to use the M1917. Before being disrupted by the pandemic, my plans had been to use it in IDPA matches. I still plan on doing that in the future.

Blancsanglier