Fantastic Beasts

When the Rhino .357 Magnum first appeared on the market just over a decade ago, its radical design and sci-fi look inspired curiosity. Those who took the time to fire it discovered immediately Chiappa Firearms was onto something important for the self-defense market. They’d made a lightweight snubnose in potent .357 Magnum most people could actually shoot effectively, and painlessly. Even if you have already invested a huge amount of muscle memory into your current concealed carry snubnose, or dismiss the .357 Magnum as uncontrollable in rapid-fire shooting from an alloy frame snubby, the Rhino will make you consider a change.

To find out more about the story of the Rhino, I was able to interview Rino Chiappa, president of Chiappa Firearms. He shared with me the story of how the Rhino came to be. The interview follows here:

FJ: What made you decide to call it the Rhino?

RC: The Rhino Revolver is very stubby and powerful like the rhinoceros and the front sight area recalled the rhino horn. I thought it was a very fitting name. It’s not named after me. My name looks similar but is pronounced differently.

FJ: Who came up with the idea of the Rhino?

RC: A gentleman named Mr. Antonio Cudazzo was the inventor of the Rhino. He came to us in 2008 with a prototype for a self-defense revolver with a 2″ barrel he made from 2D drawings. Cudazzo had some help designing the mechanics for the inner parts from the imaginative gun designer Emilio Ghisoni, creator of the Mateba revolver. Ghisoni died before we joined the project. Cudazzo, before coming to us, offered the Rhino to other manufacturers but none believed in it.