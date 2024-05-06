GLOCKs vs. Peacemakers

Apples and Oranges?

Ask any cop who carries a Glock every day what he likes best about it, and the chances are he’ll say its lightweight is extremely appreciated. Most Glocks weigh between 20 and 30 ounces empty; considerably more if toting a 15-round magazine. Before the Colt Peacemaker came along many of that era’s handguns were called “horse pistols” because they were intended to be carried in saddle holsters and not on the person. With either 4 3⁄4″ or 5 1⁄2″ barrel lengths the Colt SAA in either .44 or .45 caliber weighed midway between 30 and 40 ounces. Packing one in a belt holster wasn’t considered a great burden. Carrying two wasn’t either.

Then there’s that strange word ergonomics. My dictionary doesn’t even list it but someone told me it has something to do with how things fit humans who use them. In its era the Colt Peacemaker was said to have the most comfortable and universal grip of any handgun. Its rounded shape allowed the gun to roll during recoil so that it didn’t hurt the hand, and it was easily used by most everyone despite hand size. Many police firearms instructors have told me the Glock grip fits most recruits’ hands well, even ladies with their smaller mitts. I’ve never heard anyone complain that a Glock grip “bit” them during recoil.

Here’s another factor that might relate to that ergonomics word, if I just knew for sure what it meant. It has to do with learning to shoot both Glocks and Peacemakers. A Peacemaker is simple. You cock the hammer and pull the trigger. That process can be speeded-up considerably by using two hands to fire the gun: one cocking the hammer and the other pulling the trigger. Glocks are likewise simple. Insert a loaded magazine, pull the slide back and release it and go to pulling the trigger. The slide will lock back after the last round is fired indicating to all but the most dense the gun is empty.

I’m being serious here for a minute. Not long after Montana began issuing concealed weapons permits my wife got one, but at that time there was no provision for training. Therefore, she would not carry a handgun concealed until she received some instruction. We laid plans to attend Thunder Ranch’s concealed carry class, and I asked Clint what sort of handgun he thought I should buy for her to use in the class.

Clint said not to buy anything, but to let her try an assortment at the class and then buy what she wanted. We did, and to my utter surprise she picked a Glock 22 in .40 S&W. Later she also picked up a Glock 23. And, that’s how they came to be part of our household. Incidentally, before that class she had never fired a round from an autoloading pistol. In the space of a five day class she got pretty darn good with that Glock.

Firepower is another factor to consider when comparing Peacemakers and Glocks. I can hear some of you saying “Get real! How can you compare the five or six rounds in a Colt SAA with the 10 to 15 of a Glock?” That’s perfectly correct. But remember in order to have any excuse at all for this article to exist we’re looking at each type of handgun from the perspective of its own era.