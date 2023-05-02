In Defense Of The Defensive Revolver

Practice Specifics

During the process of loading keep your head and eyes up and on the threat area. Index the right index finger on a cartridge in the loader while the left thumb indexes on a high part of the cylinder leading to a charge hole. Simply let the right index finger meet the left thumb for cartridge/charge hole alignment. The high and low points of the cylinder — based on the flutes — are used as joining indexes and reference points while loading and handling the revolver. This is a reason to avoid nonfluted cylinders in defensive revolvers.

While on the subject of loading, it’s important to remember gravity is your friend, or enemy, depending on how you use it. When ejecting spent cases, keep the muzzle up allowing gravity to help. When loading, keep the muzzle down, as the cartridges are started into the

charge holes of the cylinder. Then activate the release on the loader and move the cylinder counterclockwise letting the loader fall to the ground. I do not recommend “moving” the loader away as this act often drags cartridges back out of the cylinder causing failures to load, stoppages, or other such unpleasantries. Twist the release and let go of the loader.

Some systems use a full or partial clip to hold cartridges. Think of the “Moon” clip concept. The whole “clip” cartridges family is in fact probably easier to load than standard speed loaders. This system of loading could be a consideration when selecting a defensive revolver. I would point out the fastest guy in the world with a revolver, Jerry Miculek, uses this pre-loaded clip system. Detectives would call this a clue.