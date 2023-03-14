Is Newer Better?

More Change

In the 1960s S&W brought forth their first stainless steel revolver, the Model 60 .38 Special, which is nothing more than the Chief’s Special constructed of a new material. No one ever thought stainless steel would become the choice of firearms manufacturers way back then. Many said stainless steel would not be strong enough for the larger sixguns. Today all Freedom Arms revolvers are constructed of

stainless steel, most of the Smith and Wesson catalog consists of stainless steel revolvers, and although I don’t have any figures to back up my conjecture, I would guess most Ruger sixguns are also crafted of stainless steel.

The only thing that never changes is the fact everything changes. So where are all the sixguns mentioned as being manufactured in the 1950s? Every single Smith & Wesson is gone from the catalog. They have been replaced by new sixguns, albeit with some classics returning just now. But will the classic trend continue? The Colt Single Action Army is still here, with some internal changes as to hand, cylinder ratchet, base pin bushing and barrel threads.

Most of the great guns of my youth are now gone, though. If I want to add to my collection of 1950s sixguns it’s necessary to search gun shows and auction sites as well as depending upon friends and readers to alert me to some special offering. became the Old Model Blackhawks in 1963 and then the in turn became the New Model Blackhawks in 1973 with the first transfer bar action that allowed safe carrying of six rounds in a single action sixgun. The original Super Blackhawk .44 remains albeit in the New Model form and offered in both blue and stainless models. It has been further improved with the Bisley Model and the Hunter Model in both standard form and Bisley configuration. With the re-introduction of the Flat-Top recently, we’re at least seeing a return of a few of the classics.

Most of the great guns of my youth are now gone, though. If I want to add to my collection of 1950s sixguns it’s necessary to search gun shows and auction sites as well as depending upon friends and readers to alert me to some special offering.