IWI Masada Tactical
Top-Flight Combat Tool For The Working Man
Building on the success of the IWI Masada 9mm service pistol, the Masada Tactical amps everything up a notch. Featuring the same superlative combat-inspired design, unflinching materials and flawless execution making the Masada such a legendary combat handgun, the Masada Tactical allows you to seamlessly fit an electronic optic, sundry tactical accessories and a sound suppressor straight out of the box. Despite all that cool-guy stuff, the Masada Tactical still sells for less than its competitors’ rack-grade duty guns.
The Masada Tactical is a turn-key solution for top-end competition and defensive applications. In years past, a stripped-down no-frills blaster was the best you could get. Variations in magazine capacity and finish represented the sum of your choices back in the day. Nowadays we expect more — way more.
Bolt a Streamlight TLR-8G combination light and laser on the dust cover so you can dispel the darkness and land those freaky weird shots from any angle. A Holosun solar-powered optic means speed and precision without fretting much about batteries. The SilencerCo Osprey sound suppressor preserves your hearing, allows you to communicate when the world is going truly pear-shaped — and looks super cool doing it. The aggregate total is synergistically greater than the sum of its parts.
Tactical Philosophy
While the SEALs of DevGru and the CAG guys of Delta do the nation’s heavy lifting when it comes to the real sneaky Pete cool-guy stuff, this doesn’t mean the rest of us can’t dabble in that rarefied world at least a little bit. Proper tactical skills in the Information Age are within the reach of most Americans with a clean record and a few resources. The end result makes you a more self-sufficient citizen and offers the assurance that you can protect your family in a world that gets crazier by the day.
Learning to run a gun like the Masada Tactical indeed helps you secure your home, car and family come-what-may, but it is also simply great fun. Formal competition will push you to improve your skills, but the simple act of practice is also pure unfiltered recreation. Practicing the trombone as a greasy fifteen-year-old band geek is an undeniable chore. Burning bullets for fun on the weekends through your tricked-out Masada Tactical is a blast whether your day job is as a cop, a banker, a physician, an accountant or a garbage man.
Tactical Details
The folks who designed this gun understand the exigencies of real-world combat better than anyone else on the planet. Truly bilateral controls yield comparably easy access to the slide stop and magazine release regardless of your particular handedness. Three interchangeable wrap-around grip modules let you tune the pistol to your particular habitus and personality. The low-profile barrel and deep beavertail help facilitate fast and accurate follow-up shots.
The frame is formed from high-strength, impact-resistant fiberglass-reinforced polymer combat-proven material. The pistol’s modular removeable fire control housing makes cleaning a snap. The trigger breaks cleanly at a monotonously predictable six pounds. Reset is positive and short for those of us who like to run our handguns fast. The blade safety built into the trigger face ensures the gun will not fire until the trigger is pulled.
The Masada Tactical naturally comes optics-ready straight out of the box. Where lesser guns mandate you buy expensive adaptor plates to interface your pistol with your optic, The Masada Tactical comes standard with four different mounting solutions. The Trijicon RMR, the Vortex Venom, the Leupold Delta Point Pro, and SIG Romeo 1 optics are all a seamless fit.
You really can’t eat at the cool kids’ table at the local range these days unless you have something sinister and quiet hanging off the snout of your firearm. The Masada Tactical comes standard with a 4.6” extended barrel threaded ½”x28 for any standard sound suppressor. The precision stainless steel barrel is button rifled with a 1-in-10 right-hand twist. Suppressor-height combat sights come standard. The Masada Tactical feeds from a flush-mounted 17-round magazine for those of us living in the free states.
The end result moves fast and hits hard. Day or night, bright light or dark, a tricked-out Masada Tactical combat handgun is the perfect tool to investigate why the dog won’t shut up at 2 o’clock in the morning. The Streamlight illuminator cuts through the darkness, the Holosun optic keeps the gun moving fast and the SilencerCo Osprey keeps the chaos in check when you might need to communicate with your family or responding Law Enforcement. All this, wrapped around the inimitably-reliable, superbly-designed and rakishly-elegant Masada Tactical handgun, equals unparalleled peace of mind.
Ruminations
Most of us will never be called upon to breach the evil lair of some ghastly villain to rescue the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. However, it doesn’t mean we can’t acquire the skills and gear we need to thrive in a world increasingly engulfed in darkness. What’s more, with an MSRP of just $480, the Masada Tactical is financially within reach of normal folk. Fast, tough, sleek and mean, this is the cost-effective tactical solution you’ve been looking for.
CLICK HERE to see the IWI Masada Tactical: An Advanced Combat Pistol video by Will Dabbs, MD.
For more information: https://iwi.us