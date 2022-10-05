IWI Masada Tactical

Tactical Details

The folks who designed this gun understand the exigencies of real-world combat better than anyone else on the planet. Truly bilateral controls yield comparably easy access to the slide stop and magazine release regardless of your particular handedness. Three interchangeable wrap-around grip modules let you tune the pistol to your particular habitus and personality. The low-profile barrel and deep beavertail help facilitate fast and accurate follow-up shots.

The frame is formed from high-strength, impact-resistant fiberglass-reinforced polymer combat-proven material. The pistol’s modular removeable fire control housing makes cleaning a snap. The trigger breaks cleanly at a monotonously predictable six pounds. Reset is positive and short for those of us who like to run our handguns fast. The blade safety built into the trigger face ensures the gun will not fire until the trigger is pulled.

“Most of us will never be called upon to breach the evil lair of some ghastly villain to rescue the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. However, it doesn’t mean we can’t acquire the skills and gear we need to thrive in a world increasingly engulfed in darkness.”

The Masada Tactical naturally comes optics-ready straight out of the box. Where lesser guns mandate you buy expensive adaptor plates to interface your pistol with your optic, The Masada Tactical comes standard with four different mounting solutions. The Trijicon RMR, the Vortex Venom, the Leupold Delta Point Pro, and SIG Romeo 1 optics are all a seamless fit.

You really can’t eat at the cool kids’ table at the local range these days unless you have something sinister and quiet hanging off the snout of your firearm. The Masada Tactical comes standard with a 4.6” extended barrel threaded ½”x28 for any standard sound suppressor. The precision stainless steel barrel is button rifled with a 1-in-10 right-hand twist. Suppressor-height combat sights come standard. The Masada Tactical feeds from a flush-mounted 17-round magazine for those of us living in the free states.

The end result moves fast and hits hard. Day or night, bright light or dark, a tricked-out Masada Tactical combat handgun is the perfect tool to investigate why the dog won’t shut up at 2 o’clock in the morning. The Streamlight illuminator cuts through the darkness, the Holosun optic keeps the gun moving fast and the SilencerCo Osprey keeps the chaos in check when you might need to communicate with your family or responding Law Enforcement. All this, wrapped around the inimitably-reliable, superbly-designed and rakishly-elegant Masada Tactical handgun, equals unparalleled peace of mind.